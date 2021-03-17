 

Forward Air Named Surface Carrier of the Year by Airforwarders Association

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company” or “Forward”) is executing a growth strategy that involves organic infrastructure investments, such as its ongoing LTL network expansion, as well as inorganic investments, including acquisitions of complementary businesses. Today, Forward was named Surface Carrier of the Year by the Airforwarders Association (AfA).

The award was presented to Forward during the annual AfA General Membership Meeting for excellence across several criteria, including on-time performance, customer service, claims handling, service offerings, technical support and overall value.

"We are incredibly proud of Forward for their outstanding work in the past year," said Brandon Fried, Executive Director of the Airforwarders Association. "Their company has gone above and beyond to bring the best service, innovative solutions, and forward-thinking vision to our community. We congratulate the Forward organization and look ahead with excitement to what's to come in 2021."

Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President and CEO said, "We always strive to be the best in support of our own team, our partners and our customers. It’s an honor to win this award for excellence during such a challenging year, and it really is a testament to our driver force. They went above and beyond to keep our network running for our customers. I tell my team often that in the past we had one driver appreciation day per year, and now every single day is driver appreciation day. So, we accept this award on behalf of all of them.”

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) is a leading asset-light freight and logistics company. We provide LTL, final mile, truckload and intermodal drayage services across the United States and in Canada. Headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward operates approximately 200 facilities across the country and employs more than 5,200 people nationwide. We are more than a transportation company. As a single resource for your shipping needs, Forward is your supply chain partner. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com.

This press release may contain statements that might be considered as forward-looking statements or predictions of future operations including with respect to the expected growth and future performance of the Company and the ability of the Company to make necessary adjustments that will allow it to continue providing world-class service to its customers. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s belief or interpretation of information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual events may also differ from these expectations as a result of the risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider the forward-looking statement contained herein in light of such risks. We assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date.



