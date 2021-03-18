Stockholders of Broadway Financial Corporation and CFBanc Corporation Approve Merger

At the special meeting of Broadway’s stockholders over 73% of the 19,281,758 shares entitled to vote were cast and more than 99% of the shares voted were voted in favor of the merger with City First. In addition, the Broadway stockholders approved the five other proposals for which stockholder approval was sought, with more than 96% of the shares having been voted in favor of each proposal, including for the following:

Broadway Financial Corporation (“Broadway,” Nasdaq: BYFC) in Los Angeles, CA and CFBanc Corporation (“City First”) in Washington, D.C. announced today that their stockholders voted to approve the previously announced merger of equals of the two companies at the special meetings of their stockholders held today.

approval of the amended and restated certificate of incorporation, including amendments to effect the conversion of Broadway to a “public benefit corporation”;

approval of an increase in the authorized number of shares of Broadway voting common stock, which will become Broadway Class A common stock upon completion of the merger; and

approval of proposed sales of up to 18,474,000 shares of Broadway common stock in private placements to institutional and accredited investors at a purchase price of $1.78 per share.

At the special meeting of City First’s stockholders over 84% of the shares of each class of City First stock were cast and more than 99% of the shares voted in each class were voted in favor of the merger.

City First and Broadway previously announced that they have received all regulatory approvals necessary for consummation of their merger. With stockholder approval now obtained, the merger is expected to close on April 1, 2021 and their previously announced private placements of common stock are expected to close a few days thereafter.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, City First will merge with and into Broadway, with Broadway being the surviving corporation. Broadway Federal Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Broadway, will merge with and into City First Bank of D.C., National Association, the wholly owned subsidiary of City First, with City First Bank being the surviving bank. At the closing of the merger, City First common shareholders will receive 13.626 shares of Broadway voting or nonvoting common stock for each share of City First voting or nonvoting common stock they own, respectively, resulting in the historic Broadway stockholders owning approximately 52.5% and the historic City First shareholders owning approximately 47.5% of the combined institution.