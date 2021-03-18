Six Flags Announces Reopening of California and Mexico Theme Parks
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, is reopening Six Flags Mexico today, March 18, 2021. Both of its California properties—Six Flags Magic Mountain and Six Flags Discovery Kingdom—will open to Members and Season Pass holders on April 1 and 2, and to the general public on April 3, 2021. The parks will operate at reduced attendance levels, in accordance with state reopening guidelines for theme parks, utilizing a reservation system. The parks will also implement extensive safety measures, including several new advanced technology systems used to protect guests and employees. The safety plan, developed in consultation with infectious disease experts and utilized throughout the Six Flags network of parks, sets standards for executing at the highest levels of hygiene and social distancing protocols. The parks will adjust these procedures as needed to ensure continued compliance with state recommendations.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005273/en/
Six Flags Magic Mountain is reopening with roller coasters, rides. and attractions on April 1, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Californians are ready to visit their favorite Six Flags theme park and have some fun,” said Senior Vice President of Park Operations, Bonnie Weber. “Last year, we set the standard for safely operating our parks and entertained nearly seven million guests in adherence to government and CDC health guidelines. We will follow those same stringent guidelines as we reopen our rides and attractions in our California parks,” continued Weber.
Six Flags Magic Mountain’s Park President Don McCoy added, “Six Flags Magic Mountain is the undisputed Thrill Capital of the World, and we are excited to get our park open so that we can get our world-class collection of coasters running again. Our team is eager to return to work and entertain our guests in a safe environment, providing the much-needed fun and escape we have all missed this past year. I am also looking forward to seeing guests come out and experience West Coast Racers, our newest racing coaster that was open for only a brief time in 2020.”
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare