Six Flags Announces Reopening of California and Mexico Theme Parks

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, is reopening Six Flags Mexico today, March 18, 2021. Both of its California properties—Six Flags Magic Mountain and Six Flags Discovery Kingdom—will open to Members and Season Pass holders on April 1 and 2, and to the general public on April 3, 2021. The parks will operate at reduced attendance levels, in accordance with state reopening guidelines for theme parks, utilizing a reservation system. The parks will also implement extensive safety measures, including several new advanced technology systems used to protect guests and employees. The safety plan, developed in consultation with infectious disease experts and utilized throughout the Six Flags network of parks, sets standards for executing at the highest levels of hygiene and social distancing protocols. The parks will adjust these procedures as needed to ensure continued compliance with state recommendations.

