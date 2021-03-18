 

Cytokinetics Announces Secondary Analysis From GALACTIC-HF to Be Presented in Late Breaking Clinical Trial Session at American College of Cardiology 70th Annual Scientific Session & Expo (ACC.21)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 12:30  |  14   |   |   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that data from a secondary analysis of GALACTIC-HF (Global Approach to Lowering Adverse Cardiac Outcomes Through Improving Contractility in Heart Failure) assessing the effect of omecamtiv mecarbil on clinical outcomes in relationship to patient baseline ejection fraction will be presented in a Late Breaking Clinical Trial session at the American College of Cardiology 70th Annual Scientific Session & Expo (ACC.21) by John Teerlink, M.D., Professor of Medicine, University of California San Francisco, Director of Heart Failure, San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Executive Committee Chair, GALACTIC-HF.

Title: 410-16 Impact Of Ejection Fraction On The Therapeutic Effect Of Omecamtiv Mecarbil In Patients With Heart Failure And Reduced Ejection Fraction: A Secondary Analysis From GALACTIC-HF (Global Approach To Lowering Adverse Cardiac Outcomes Through Improving Contractility In Heart Failure)
Presenter: John Teerlink, M.D., Professor of Medicine, University of California San Francisco, Director of Heart Failure, San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Executive Committee Chair, GALACTIC-HF
Date: May 17, 2021
Session Title: Late-Breaking Clinical Trials IV
Session Time: 8:00 – 9:15 AM ET
Presentation Time: 9:00 – 9:10 AM ET

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is preparing for regulatory interactions for omecamtiv mecarbil, its novel cardiac muscle activator, following positive results from GALACTIC-HF, a large, international Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Cytokinetics is conducting METEORIC-HF, a second Phase 3 clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil. Cytokinetics is also developing CK-274, a next-generation cardiac myosin inhibitor, for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathies (HCM). Cytokinetics is conducting REDWOOD-HCM, a Phase 2 clinical trial of CK-274 in patients with obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing reldesemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator for the potential treatment of ALS and other neuromuscular indications following conduct of FORTITUDE-ALS and other Phase 2 clinical trials. The company is preparing for the potential advancement of reldesemtiv to a Phase 3 clinical trial in ALS. Cytokinetics continues its over 20-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cytokinetics Announces Secondary Analysis From GALACTIC-HF to Be Presented in Late Breaking Clinical Trial Session at American College of Cardiology 70th Annual Scientific Session & Expo (ACC.21) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that data from a secondary analysis of GALACTIC-HF (Global Approach to Lowering Adverse Cardiac Outcomes Through Improving …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Tilting Balance Back to America
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
Danone: Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
Magna gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 und einen Ausblick für 2021 und 2023 bekannt
Eldorado Gold Announces Ratification of Amended Investment Agreement by the Hellenic Republic
Digihost Announces Closing of CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement With Institutional ...
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Cytokinetics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
26.02.21
Cytokinetics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
26.02.21
Cytokinetics Joins Global Initiative to Recognize International Rare Disease Day
18.02.21
Cytokinetics Names Muna Bhanji to Board of Directors

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
6
CYTOKINETICS Inc - Entwickler von niedermolekularen Therapeutika zur Verbesserung von Muskelfunktion