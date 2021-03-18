Cytokinetics Announces Secondary Analysis From GALACTIC-HF to Be Presented in Late Breaking Clinical Trial Session at American College of Cardiology 70th Annual Scientific Session & Expo (ACC.21)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that data from a secondary analysis of GALACTIC-HF (Global Approach to Lowering Adverse Cardiac Outcomes Through Improving Contractility in Heart Failure) assessing the effect of omecamtiv mecarbil on clinical outcomes in relationship to patient baseline ejection fraction will be presented in a Late Breaking Clinical Trial session at the American College of Cardiology 70th Annual Scientific Session & Expo (ACC.21) by John Teerlink, M.D., Professor of Medicine, University of California San Francisco, Director of Heart Failure, San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Executive Committee Chair, GALACTIC-HF.



Title: 410-16 Impact Of Ejection Fraction On The Therapeutic Effect Of Omecamtiv Mecarbil In Patients With Heart Failure And Reduced Ejection Fraction: A Secondary Analysis From GALACTIC-HF (Global Approach To Lowering Adverse Cardiac Outcomes Through Improving Contractility In Heart Failure)

Presenter: John Teerlink, M.D., Professor of Medicine, University of California San Francisco, Director of Heart Failure, San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Executive Committee Chair, GALACTIC-HF

Date: May 17, 2021

Session Title: Late-Breaking Clinical Trials IV

Session Time: 8:00 – 9:15 AM ET

Presentation Time: 9:00 – 9:10 AM ET

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is preparing for regulatory interactions for omecamtiv mecarbil, its novel cardiac muscle activator, following positive results from GALACTIC-HF, a large, international Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Cytokinetics is conducting METEORIC-HF, a second Phase 3 clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil. Cytokinetics is also developing CK-274, a next-generation cardiac myosin inhibitor, for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathies (HCM). Cytokinetics is conducting REDWOOD-HCM, a Phase 2 clinical trial of CK-274 in patients with obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing reldesemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator for the potential treatment of ALS and other neuromuscular indications following conduct of FORTITUDE-ALS and other Phase 2 clinical trials. The company is preparing for the potential advancement of reldesemtiv to a Phase 3 clinical trial in ALS. Cytokinetics continues its over 20-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.