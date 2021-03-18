New Providence Acquisition Corp Reminds Stockholders That Voting Has Commenced For the Business Combination With AST SpaceMobile

Stockholders that owned shares as of the March 1, 2021 record date are urged to vote, even if they no longer own shares. Every vote is important .

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (“New Providence”) ( NASDAQ: NPA , NPAUU and NPAWW) encourages all stockholders to vote in favor of the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with AST & Science, LLC (“AST SpaceMobile”) and related proposals in advance of the April 1, 2021 virtual special stockholder meeting.

New Providence’s board of directors recommends stockholders vote “FOR” the Business Combination and “FOR” all of the related proposals described in the proxy statement.

Voting online or by telephone are the easiest ways to vote:

Vote Online (Highly Recommended): Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form (“VIF”). This form was mailed to the address on record with your broker and also emailed if you elected electronic notification. You will need your voting control number which is included on the VIF to vote online.

Vote by Telephone: Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the VIF mailed (or emailed) to you. You will need your voting control number which is included on the VIF to vote via automated telephone service.

For assistance with voting your shares, please contact either of New Providence’s proxy solicitors:

Stockholders can view New Providence Acquisition Corp.’s proxy statement here: www.cstproxy.com/npa-corp/2021.

About New Providence Acquisition Corp.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In September 2019, New Providence Acquisition Corp. consummated a $230 million initial public offering of 23 million units (reflecting the underwriters’ exercise of their over-allotment option in full), each unit consisting of one of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and one-half warrant, each whole warrant enabling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. New Providence’s securities are quoted on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbols NPA, NPAUU and NPAWW.