Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. to present at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and viral diseases, announced today that Michael Poirier, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Qualigen, and Amy Broidrick, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer will present on March 24, 2021 at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference being held March 24-25, 2021.

Date: Wednesday, March 24, 2021 Time: 11:35 am – 11:55 am EDT Conference: To register: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/biotech/

Investors and others invited to attend this conference event may request one-on-one meetings with representatives of the Company through the respective conference hosts or via email to Tony Schor, tony@investorawareness.com or David Kugelman, dk@atlcp.com .

About Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, as well as maintaining and expanding its core FDA-approved FastPack System, which has been used successfully in diagnostics for 20 years. The Company's cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F and STARS. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects. The foundational nucleolin-targeting DNA aptamer of ALAN, AS1411, is also a drug candidate for use in treating COVID-19 and other viral-based infectious diseases. RAS-F is a family of RAS oncogene protein-protein interaction inhibitor small molecules for preventing mutated RAS genes’ proteins from binding to their effector proteins; preventing this binding could stop tumor growth, especially in pancreatic, colorectal and lung cancers. STARS is a DNA/RNA-based treatment device candidate for removal from circulating blood of precisely targeted tumor-produced and viral compounds.