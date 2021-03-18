 

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. to present at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 13:30  |  24   |   |   

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and viral diseases, announced today that Michael Poirier, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Qualigen, and Amy Broidrick, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer will present on March 24, 2021 at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference being held March 24-25, 2021.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. Presentation Details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, March 24, 2021
   
Time: 11:35 am – 11:55 am EDT
   
Conference: To register: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/biotech/

Investors and others invited to attend this conference event may request one-on-one meetings with representatives of the Company through the respective conference hosts or via email to Tony Schor, tony@investorawareness.com or David Kugelman, dk@atlcp.com.

About Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, as well as maintaining and expanding its core FDA-approved FastPack System, which has been used successfully in diagnostics for 20 years. The Company's cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F and STARS. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects. The foundational nucleolin-targeting DNA aptamer of ALAN, AS1411, is also a drug candidate for use in treating COVID-19 and other viral-based infectious diseases. RAS-F is a family of RAS oncogene protein-protein interaction inhibitor small molecules for preventing mutated RAS genes’ proteins from binding to their effector proteins; preventing this binding could stop tumor growth, especially in pancreatic, colorectal and lung cancers. STARS is a DNA/RNA-based treatment device candidate for removal from circulating blood of precisely targeted tumor-produced and viral compounds.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. to present at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference CARLSBAD, Calif., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and viral diseases, announced today that Michael Poirier, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
Danone: Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
Magna gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 und einen Ausblick für 2021 und 2023 bekannt
Eldorado Gold Announces Ratification of Amended Investment Agreement by the Hellenic Republic
Digihost Announces Closing of CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement With Institutional ...
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. Promotes Shishir Sinha to Chief Operating Officer Position
08.03.21
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. to present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
01.03.21
Qualigen Therapeutics Secures Option to Negotiate License for G-Quadruplex Anti-Cancer Technology from UCL
01.03.21
Qualigen Therapeutics Secures Option to Negotiate License for G-Quadruplex Anti-Cancer Technology from UCL

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.02.21
219
Ritter Pharmaceuticals