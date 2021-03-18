Six Flags Magic Mountain Announces April 1 Re-Opening

Six Flags Magic Mountain announced plans to reopen the park to members and passholders on April 1 and 2, and to the general public on April 3, 2021. In accordance with state reopening guidelines for theme parks, Six Flags Magic Mountain will operate at reduced attendance levels utilizing a new reservation system. The park is also implementing extensive safety measures including several new advanced technology systems to protect guests and employees. The plan, developed in consultation with infectious disease experts, sets standards for executing at the highest levels of hygiene and social distancing protocols. These procedures will be adjusted on an as-needed basis to ensure compliance with state and county recommendations.

Twisted Colossus at Six flags Magic Mountain (Photo: Business Wire)

“Six Flags Magic Mountain is the undisputed Thrill Capital of the World, and we are excited to get our park open and our world-class collection of coasters running again,” said Six Flags Magic Mountain’s Park President Don McCoy. “Our team is eager to return to work and entertain our guests in a safe environment, providing the much-needed fun and escape we have all missed this past year. I am also looking forward to seeing guests come out and experience West Coast Racers, our newest racing coaster that was only open briefly in 2020.”

Los Angeles County will continue to operate a COVID-19 vaccination site in Six Flags Magic Mountain’s parking lot.

The park’s reopening date is subject to change based on local, state, and federal guidelines related to COVID-19. Detailed reopening plans include:

Park Reservations System to Control Capacity

Six Flags Magic Mountain has established attendance caps that are in accordance with current state guidelines to allow for proper social distancing. All Members, Season Pass holders and all guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation at www.sixflags.com/reserve. Guests who need single day tickets will be able to reserve during the purchase process.

Protocols for the safe operation of rides

Easy-to-identify distance markers have been added in all ride queue lines;

Handrails, ride units, and restraints will be regularly sanitized throughout the day;

Riders on all roller coasters, rides, and attractions will be physically distanced in accordance with state guidelines; and

Masks must remain on while experiencing a ride or attraction.

Health Screenings for Guests and Team Members