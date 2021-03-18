 

Encore Wire Presenting at Sidoti & Company’s Spring 2021 Virtual Investor Conference

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) announced today that the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Bret J. Eckert, will be presenting at Sidoti & Company’s Spring 2021 Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, March 24th at 11:30 am EDT.

Daniel L. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of Encore Wire Corporation, said, “We are pleased to be presenting at Sidoti & Company’s Spring 2021 Virtual Investor Conference. The Sidoti conferences draw hundreds of institutional investors from across the country. We have presented at their conferences in the past and look forward to meeting virtually with numerous investors at this conference.”

The webcast link is https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zEcwbTcBQJS-5QP3iAXnUg. The webcast and additional information are also available in the investor relations section of the company’s website, www.encorewire.com.

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of electrical building wire for interior wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company focuses on maintaining a high level of customer service with low-cost production and the addition of new products that complement its current product line.



