Churchill Downs Incorporated Launches TwinSpires Sports Mobile App in Tennessee

“We are excited to launch our state-of-the-art TwinSpires sports betting mobile app in Tennessee just in time for March Madness,” said Bill Mudd, President and COO of CDI. “Tennessee sports enthusiasts will be eligible for our best-ever player sign-up bonus, as well as continued market-leading promotions, all within our industry-leading sports mobile app and desktop product.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today the launch of its TwinSpires Sports mobile app and desktop product in Tennessee. In addition to horse racing wagering, the TwinSpires brand will now offer Tennessee players a platform to bet on professional sports including NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL and PGA, as well as collegiate sports and events from around the world.

TwinSpires recently named Brett Favre as brand ambassador to their “Bet Dedicated” campaign, which celebrates the brand’s expansion from offering horse racing wagering to also including sports betting.

CDI recently announced that the Company’s retail, mobile and online sportsbooks in Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey and Pennsylvania will transition to the TwinSpires brand in the first half of 2021.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. We own and operate three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines in Kentucky. We also own and operate TwinSpires, one of the largest and most profitable online wagering platforms for horse racing, sports and iGaming in the U.S. and we have seven retail sportsbooks. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com .

