 

Early Warning Release

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 23:56  |  55   |   |   

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”) (TSX: BAM.A; NYSE: BAM) reports that between March 1, 2021 and March 18, 2021 Brookfield, including certain of its controlled affiliates, has disposed of, in aggregate, 2,443,321 common shares (the “West Fraser Shares”) in the capital of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (“West Fraser”) on the Toronto Stock Exchange in open market sales for aggregate cash consideration of $207,452,839, at prices between $80.00 per West Fraser Share and $88.66 per West Fraser Share (the “Transactions”).

Prior to giving effect to the Transactions, Brookfield held an aggregate of 20,814,573 West Fraser Shares (representing approximately 17.2% of the West Fraser Shares currently outstanding). Following the Transactions, Brookfield held an aggregate of 18,371,252 West Fraser Shares, representing approximately 15.2% of the issued and outstanding West Fraser Shares, a decrease of approximately 2.0%.

This press release is being issued in accordance with the early warning reporting requirements prescribed by National Instrument 62-103. An Early Warning Report with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters will be filed for Brookfield. A copy of such report may be obtained from the SEDAR profile of West Fraser at www.sedar.com.

Brookfield holds the West Fraser Shares for investment purposes. From time to time, Brookfield will review its holdings of West Fraser Shares and, depending on market conditions, general economic conditions and industry conditions, the trading price of the West Fraser Shares, West Fraser’s business and financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, may increase or decrease its investment in the West Fraser Shares in open market or in privately negotiated transactions with one or more persons.

West Fraser’s head office is located at 501- 858 Beatty Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6B 1C1.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with US$600 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world— including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Early Warning Release All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. BROOKFIELD, NEWS, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”) (TSX: BAM.A; NYSE: BAM) reports that between March 1, 2021 and March 18, 2021 Brookfield, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
Plug Power Receives Expected Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
Wisdomtree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short Securities Proposed Amendment to the Principal Amount of ...
WISeKey Announces Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for Digital Identity Verification of Valuable Objects ...
Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
3 Top-Dividendenaktien für März
02.03.21
Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 25 Preference Shares
26.02.21
Early Warning Release

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.07.20
13
Brookfield Asset Management