 

Nevada Copper Provides Underground Project Update; Releases 2020 Financials and MD&A

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.03.2021, 02:43  |  14   |   |   

YERINGTON, Nev., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) provides a project update for the underground mine at its Pumpkin Hollow project (the “Underground Project”). Additionally, the Company announces that it has filed its audited consolidated annual financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 on SEDAR.

Operations Update

  • Shaft commissioning and hoisting – Commissioning of the Main Shaft hoist is complete; the hoist now has the capacity to hoist material at 5,000 tons per day, as well as move people and equipment as required. The Company is currently in the process of completing the automation of the auxiliary hoist, however, this work is not critical for achieving steady-state production levels of 5,000 tons per day. The repurposing of the East North Ventilation Shaft is on-going and on schedule in support of the installation of the surface ventilation fans.

  • Electrical upgrade – In order to enable the ramp-up of production at the Underground Project to 5,000 tons per day, the Company needed to upgrade and expand the electrical system underground. Last week, the Company completed significant electrical upgrades to provide sufficient electricity to power additional production equipment and ventilation in support of ramp up. Additions to the mobile production fleet were deployed in February as planned, with final pieces of equipment to follow on schedule in Q2 2021.

  • Ventilation upgrade – The upgrading of the ventilation system of the Underground Project is progressing on schedule. Currently two additional fans are being installed underground with a further two additional underground fans expected to be installed in May 2021. Two large permanent surface fans have been ordered and are scheduled to be installed in Q3 2021, which will assist the Company in reaching a steady state production rate of 5,000 tons per day.

  • Underground development and mining
    • Underground development and drilling are ongoing, establishing further access to ore zones and stope access with grades higher than expected in development drives. Grades over 5% have also been encountered in the stope development areas.
    • Ongoing definition drilling continues to support the Company’s geotechnical model.
    • First stopes are anticipated to be extracted in the coming weeks, which will likely result in a grade increase from the developmental ore currently being processed.
      Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nevada Copper Provides Underground Project Update; Releases 2020 Financials and MD&A YERINGTON, Nev., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) provides a project update for the underground mine at its Pumpkin Hollow project (the “Underground Project”). …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
Plug Power Receives Expected Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
Wisdomtree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short Securities Proposed Amendment to the Principal Amount of ...
WISeKey Announces Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for Digital Identity Verification of Valuable Objects ...
Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Nevada Copper Announces Director Resignation
01.03.21
Nevada Copper informiert über aktuelle Projektentwicklungsziele
01.03.21
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Project Development Objectives
21.02.21
Nevada Copper gibt Unternehmens- und Betriebs-Update
20.02.21
Nevada Copper Provides Corporate and Operations Update

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
1.329
Vom Explorer zum Produzenten - Nevada Copper Commences Production at Pumpkin Hollow
16.02.21
2.926
NEVADA COPPER NEUAUFNAHME Watchlist