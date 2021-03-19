CGG Announces the Successful Pricing of its $500 Million and €585 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering

The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by certain subsidiaries of CGG S.A. and will be issued at par and are expected to be issued on April 1, 2021 (the “ Issue Date ”).

CGG announced today that CGG S.A. has successfully priced an offering (the “ Offering ”) of US$500 million in aggregate principal amount of 8.75% senior secured notes due 2027 and €585 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.75% senior secured notes due 2027 (the “ Notes ”).

CGG will also enter on the Issue Date into a US$100,000,000 super senior Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) agreement secured by the same security package as the Notes with its pricing linked in part to greenhouse gas emission reduction targets. No drawings are expected under the RCF as at the date of the Offering.

Sophie Zurquiyah, Chief Executive Officer of CGG S.A., said: “Our successful over-subscribed debt refinancing highlights the financial market’s confidence in our company, our asset-light, people, data and technology strategy and our future outlook. With this transaction, we have streamlined our capital structure, which is now more flexible, less expensive and includes a credit facility. We have solid liquidity and expect positive net cash flow generation in 2021 and beyond. We look forward to further growing our company and delivering increased value to all our stakeholders.”

CGG intends to use the net proceeds from this Offering, together with cash on hand, to:

repurchase, by way of the tender offer (the “ Tender Offer ”) launched on March 15, 2021 and expiring on March 29, 2021 (with settlement expected on the Issue Date) by CGG Holding (U.S.) Inc., for any and all of its first lien senior secured notes due 2023 issued in a principal amount of US$300,000,000 and €280,000,000 (the “ Existing First Lien Notes ”);



satisfy and discharge on the Issue Date and subsequently redeem on April 14, 2021 in full the second lien senior secured notes due 2024 issued by CGG S.A. in a principal amount of US$355,141,000 and €80,372,000; and



pay all fees and expenses in connection with the foregoing.

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 3,700 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and solutions that support our clients to more efficiently and responsibly solve complex natural resource, environmental and infrastructure challenges. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).