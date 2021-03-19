 

Sparton Resources Inc. Oakes Gold Project – Initial Drilling Results, Ongoing Program

TORONTO, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparton Resources Inc. (TSXV.SRI) ("Sparton" or the "Company") announced initial drilling results for work completed in late 2020 at the Oakes Gold Project, near Matachewan, Ontario.

Program

Six core holes comprising a total of approximately 800 metres were diamond drilled at the sites of historical holes numbered DDH 2A, DDH 3 and DDH 5. (Please see Sparton news release dated October 19th, 2020). All holes, except number 6, were drilled to the end of visible mineralization or alteration and ended in fresh rock material. The historical holes were only drilled to approximately 30 to 40 metre depths at minus 45 degree angles. The completed drilling was designed to essentially duplicate the historical holes by drilling a minus 50 degree hole and a steeper hole (minus 65 degrees) underneath from the same setup.

Assay results have been slow in coming due to COVID-19 delays and extremely high laboratory work loads. Over 450 samples have been submitted for precious metal and multi element analyses. To date, results for only about 70 percent of these have been received.

Holes DDH 20-1 and 20-2 were drilled east of the old shaft at the site of historical hole DDH 2A, which reported a zone of 5.5 grams per tonne over 5.53 metres. Holes DDH 20-3 and 20-4 were drilled at the site of historical hole DDH 3, which reported intersections of 8.23 grams per tonne over 1.5 metres, and 14.4 grams per tonne over 0.9 metres. Current holes DDH 20-5 and 20-6 were located at the site of historical hole DDH 5 which reported which 6.85 grams per tonne over 1.85 metres, 3.77 grams per tonne over 1.49 metres, and 3.43 grams per tonne over 0.61 metres. Please see Sparton news release dated September 16, 2020, and historical maps on the Sparton website at www.spartonresources.com.

Results

All holes intersected significant sulfide mineralization (up to 40% pyrite with lesser chalcopyrite) and ubiquitous red hematite and grey magnetite alteration plus intense silicification. The host sedimentary rocks are strongly brecciated and contain multiple quartz stringers and veining up to 1 metre in core length often associated with zones of red to grey syenite and locally containing up to 20% chalcopyrite. Zones of multiple stage quartz veining and mineralization occur in the completed drill holes at roughly the same intervals as reported in the shallow historical holes but significantly more mineralization is present deeper in the current holes, indicating a much larger mineralised structural zone over 50 metres in width. Several small fault zones were encountered in all holes and overall core recovery exceeded 95%.

Disclaimer

18.03.21
6
Sparton lebt wieder.. Gold und Vanadium Batterientechnik