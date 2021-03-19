Cinemark Announces Grand Opening of Cinemark Totem Lake and XD on March 19
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK), one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today announced the grand opening of its Cinemark Totem Lake and XD theatre within The Village at Totem Lake. The eight-screen theatre offers an elevated moviegoing experience for the entire greater Kirkland community, and tickets are on sale now at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app.
“Cinemark is thrilled to be opening a brand new theatre in The Village at Totem Lake,” said Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi. “Movie fans in the greater Kirkland area can now enjoy an enhanced entertainment experience in our fan-favorite Luxury Loungers with larger-than-life on-screen action with sight and sound technology that cannot be replicated at home. We are pleased to be opening this theatre at a time when our communities need an entertaining escape most, and there is nothing quite like the immersive cinematic experience, paired with freshly popped popcorn, of course.”
Cinemark Totem Lake and XD opens in time for this year’s newest films, including Tom & Jerry, The Courier and Chaos Walking, and tickets are now on sale for the much-anticipated Godzilla vs. Kong, premiering on March 31. Moviegoers can also enjoy Comeback Classics, such as A League of their Own, Thelma and Louise, Pitch Perfect, Stuart Little and Trolls. For those looking to stay within their trusted group, the theatre will offer Private Watch Parties. A Cinemark Private Watch Party allows guests to rent an entire auditorium to watch the film of their choice with the group of their choice, for just $99 for Comeback Classics and $149 for new movies.
The theatre has the best amenities Cinemark has to offer, including:
- A Cinemark XD auditorium - the world’s No. 1 exhibitor Premium Large Format brand;
- Cinemark’s Luxury Loungers - electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners in all auditoriums;
- Reserved seating throughout the theatre with convenient online and kiosk ticketing;
- A fully immersive viewing environment with wall-to-wall screens and heightened sound systems in all auditoriums;
- 4K digital projection powered by Barco projectors with RealD 3D capability;
- An inviting, open lobby, complete with a full-service, traditional concession stand that offers everyone’s favorite moviegoing snacks and drinks;
- A Cinemark café offering specialty coffee and ice cream options that will open in the coming weeks; and
- An arcade, complete with a variety of fan-favorite games.
Moviegoers from Kirkland to Bothell, Kenmore, Redmond and Woodinville can get the most out of this upcoming theatre by joining Cinemark Movie Club, a unique monthly movie membership program offering ticket and concession discounts, along with other exclusive benefits for just $9.99, plus tax where applicable, per month.
