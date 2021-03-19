Cinemark Announces Grand Opening of Cinemark Totem Lake and XD on March 19

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK), one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today announced the grand opening of its Cinemark Totem Lake and XD theatre within The Village at Totem Lake. The eight-screen theatre offers an elevated moviegoing experience for the entire greater Kirkland community, and tickets are on sale now at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app.

“Cinemark is thrilled to be opening a brand new theatre in The Village at Totem Lake,” said Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi. “Movie fans in the greater Kirkland area can now enjoy an enhanced entertainment experience in our fan-favorite Luxury Loungers with larger-than-life on-screen action with sight and sound technology that cannot be replicated at home. We are pleased to be opening this theatre at a time when our communities need an entertaining escape most, and there is nothing quite like the immersive cinematic experience, paired with freshly popped popcorn, of course.”