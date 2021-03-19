Physicians Realty Trust Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Date for the First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. “We are proud to declare and pay our 31 st consecutive quarterly dividend. “We’ve continued to execute upon our strategy of investing in strategically located, hospital-affiliated facilities, creating clean, safe, and professionally-managed settings for excellence in patient care. We believe our strategy best anticipates the future of health care delivery and will continue to drive opportunities for growth. We look forward to discussing our first quarter 2021 results in our earnings release and related conference call, scheduled for May 5, 2021,” said John T. Thomas, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Earnings Release and Conference Call Information

The Company announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, before the market opens on May 5, 2021, and will hold a conference call on this day at 2:00 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and provide a company update. The conference call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer John Thomas, Chief Financial Officer Jeff Theiler, Executive VP of Asset Management Mark Theine, and Chief Accounting and Administrative Officer John Lucey.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0784 from within the U.S. or (201) 689-8560 for international callers. Participants can reference the Physicians Realty Trust First Quarter Earnings Call or passcode 13717583. The conference call also will be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.docreit.com. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning May 5, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET until June 5, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International); passcode: 13717583. A replay of the webcast also will be accessible on the Investor Relations website for one year following the event. Beginning May 5, 2021, the Company’s supplemental information package for the first quarter 2021 also will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website under the “Supplemental Information” tab.