Moody’s Completes Acquisition of Cortera

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Cortera, which was announced on February 10, 2021. Cortera is a leading provider of North American credit data and workflow solutions.

The acquisition enhances Moody’s integrated risk assessment capabilities and significantly extends its coverage in the small and medium enterprise segment. Cortera augments Moody’s extensive Orbis database of private company information and enhances its know-your-customer, commercial lending, and supply chain solutions.