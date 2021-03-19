 

Moody’s Completes Acquisition of Cortera

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Cortera, which was announced on February 10, 2021. Cortera is a leading provider of North American credit data and workflow solutions.

The acquisition enhances Moody’s integrated risk assessment capabilities and significantly extends its coverage in the small and medium enterprise segment. Cortera augments Moody’s extensive Orbis database of private company information and enhances its know-your-customer, commercial lending, and supply chain solutions.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) is a global risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,400 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

