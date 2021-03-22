 

Corbion proposes to re-appoint Eddy van Rhede van der Kloot as CFO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 07:00  |  16   |   |   

Corbion’s Supervisory Board announces it has nominated Eddy van Rhede van der Kloot for re-appointment as CFO and member of the Board of Management for a third term of office.

Eddy van Rhede van der Kloot was first appointed in 2014 and his current term of office runs from May 2018 - May 2022.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board Mathieu Vrijsen said: "On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I am very pleased that Eddy is willing to extend his contract of assignment with the company for a next term of four years (May 2022 - May 2026). Since 2014, Eddy has been instrumental in building the foundations of the company Corbion is today. With his re-appointment, we create continuity in leadership for further driving the Advance 2025 strategy, executing our investment program to enhance value creation for our shareholders and other stakeholders, and further developing Corbion as an innovative sustainable ingredient solutions company with sustainability at the heart of our Preserving What Matters purpose."

CEO Olivier Rigaud said: "I am delighted with the nomination of Eddy for his third term and looking forward to working with him in the coming years, focusing on the successful execution of our Advance 2025 strategy, and continuing to build a great company with a strong culture, that people are proud to work for.”

The proposed re-appointment is subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) that will be held on 19 May 2021. The full details and agenda for the AGM will be published in April 2021.

Attachment


Corbion Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Corbion proposes to re-appoint Eddy van Rhede van der Kloot as CFO Corbion’s Supervisory Board announces it has nominated Eddy van Rhede van der Kloot for re-appointment as CFO and member of the Board of Management for a third term of office. Eddy van Rhede van der Kloot was first appointed in 2014 and his …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announce discovery of potentially new ...
JOYY to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 25, 2021
Golden Minerals Announces Expansion Drilling at Rodeo Gold Mine
Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche’s Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer ...
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Gold Bull intersects 144.8m at 1.67g/t gold, including 6.1m at 10.75g/t gold in maiden drill hole ...
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
DeFi Bermuda Trading Subsidiary Generates 755.47% Re-turns Since Inception
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Launches Idylla GeneFusion Assay as Rapid Lab Workflow Solution for Gene Fusion Testing
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
Corbion full year 2020 results