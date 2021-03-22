Theradiag Announces Its 2020 Full-year Results
Regulatory News:
THERADIAG (Paris:ALTER) ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER), a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics and theranostics, today announces its full-year results for the financial year to December 31, 2020, as approved by the Board of Directors on March 18, 2021.
2020 full-year results
|
In thousands of euros
|
FY 2020
|
FY 2019
|
% change
|
Revenue
|
10,413
|
9,638
|
+8.0 %
|
of which: Theranostics
|
5,120
|
4,432
|
+15.5 %
|
of which: IVD
|
5,293
|
5,206
|
+1.7 %
|
Operating income/(loss)
|
(596)
|
(622)
|
+4.2 %
|
Income/(loss) before tax
|
(564)
|
(608)
|
+7.2 %
|
Net income/(loss) before
|
(181)
|
(326)
|
+44.5 %
|
Non-recurring items
|
(50)
|
675
|
n/a
|
Net income/(loss)
|
(231)
|
349
|
n/a
Theradiag CEO Bertrand de Castelnau said: “2020 annual results are in line with Theradiag’s strategic plan. Our teams have again shown their agility despite the unprecedented context. Excluding the 2019 non-recurring items, results have continued to close in on the breakeven point. This momentum manifested itself even more over the second half of the year, with a greater improvement in the operating result thanks to the initial impacts of our R&D investment strategy and to our growing presence in the United States. We will maintain these investments in 2021 in order to consolidate our leadership position in biotherapy monitoring and to become profitable”.
