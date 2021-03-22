Theradiag Announces Its 2020 Full-year Results

In thousands of euros FY 2020 FY 2019 % change Revenue 10,413 9,638 +8.0 % of which: Theranostics 5,120 4,432 +15.5 % of which: IVD 5,293 5,206 +1.7 % Operating income/(loss) (596) (622) +4.2 % Income/(loss) before tax

and non-recurring items (564) (608) +7.2 % Net income/(loss) before

non-recurring items (181) (326) +44.5 % Non-recurring items (50) 675 n/a Net income/(loss) (231) 349 n/a

Theradiag CEO Bertrand de Castelnau said: “2020 annual results are in line with Theradiag’s strategic plan. Our teams have again shown their agility despite the unprecedented context. Excluding the 2019 non-recurring items, results have continued to close in on the breakeven point. This momentum manifested itself even more over the second half of the year, with a greater improvement in the operating result thanks to the initial impacts of our R&D investment strategy and to our growing presence in the United States. We will maintain these investments in 2021 in order to consolidate our leadership position in biotherapy monitoring and to become profitable”.