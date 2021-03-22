 

Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia

Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia

These Atari hotels will accept the Atari Token for certain services, including loyalty programs and exclusive VIP expériences

Paris, March 22, 2021 – Atari, a world-wide known producer in the industry of consumer brands and interactive entertainment products, announced today that it has extended its partnership with ICICB Group for the development of Atari branded hotels. ICICB Group is a multinational holding group, with diversified portfolio, which has presence in the majority of prime markets around the world. The extended agreement includes new countries in Europe in Africa. It also includes countries in Asia, such as Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Singapore. This agreement with ICICB Group is in addition to the licensing agreement with ICICB Group announced in March 2021 and to the licensing agreement of January 2020 entered into with GSD Group and covering eight cities in the USA.

Under the provisions of the extended agreement with ICICB Group, Atari is entitled to 5% of the revenues generated from the hotels. In addition, Atari is entitled to receiving an amount of US$3.0 million, in the form of a non-refundable advance payment and consulting fees. This is in addition to the US$0.5 million to be received under the initial agreement with ICICB.

These Atari Hotels will also accept the Atari Token (ATRI) for use inside the premises, including loyalty programs and exclusive VIP experiences. The details will be revealed as the pre-marketing opens for each location.   

ICICB Group specializes in bringing forth innovative solutions and projects, while targeting the transformation of the digital world. The Group, by utilizing practical content and state-of-the-art technology, is active in many sectors that include, among others, digital banking, crypto trading and finance, commercial real estate, security, and luxury items. ICICB Group is dedicated to offer innovative products and services that leverage Artificial Intelligence, by concluding partnerships with some of the world’s most known companies.

Atari hotels will be designed in accordance with the latest trends in hospitality industry. With sophisticated style and modern twists, the common areas will immerse visitors into the video game universe and the Atari brand. The hotels will feature Atari gaming playgrounds, several function rooms, co-working areas, fine restaurants and bars, a bakery, a movie theater, as well as a gym. The design of Atari hotels targets both, those who travel for business and those who seek please and entertainment, by offering an all-in-one luxurious and entertaining experience.

10.03.21
Atari Partners with ICICB Group and Grants Licensing Rights to Build Atari Hotels in Dubai, Gibraltar, and Spain

08:19 Uhr
ATARI VCS (Ataribox) geht an den Start!