Woodford Reserve to Expand Versailles Distillery

Brown-Forman Corporation announces the planned expansion of the Woodford Reserve Distillery to meet the growing demand for Woodford Reserve, the world’s top-selling super-premium American whiskey. The expansion will double its production capacity, including adding three new iconic copper pot stills.

“Woodford Reserve is celebrating its 25th anniversary throughout 2021, and the expansion of the distillery allows us to look to the next 25 years,” Master Distiller Chris Morris said. “Woodford Reserve Distillery uses copper pot stills in a triple distillation process to handcraft bourbon, and today’s announcement builds on that legacy.”

Brown-Forman President and CEO Lawson Whiting said, “Woodford Reserve is a key driver of growth for the company -- and the investment ensures the brand continues to expand around the world. Woodford Reserve has enjoyed exceptional growth over the last decade, maintaining a double-digit net sales growth rate year-to-date with more than one million case sales.”

In addition to the three new pots stills, the expansion includes a new building that will house the boiler plant; additional fermentation tanks; a grain unloading area; a barrel unloading/storage area; and a conference and training center for employees.

Construction will begin this spring and is expected to be completed in summer 2022. The site, located at McCracken Pike in Woodford County, will be fully operational throughout this period.

Brown-Forman opened the Woodford Reserve Distillery and introduced Woodford Reserve Kentucky Bourbon in 1996. Woodford Reserve Distillery is a national historic landmark where distilling first began in 1812. The expansion plans were reviewed by the Kentucky Heritage Council, the state historic preservation office.

