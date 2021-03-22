 

Sernova to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum March 25th

Sernova invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com

LONDON, Ontario, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sernova Corp. (OTCQB:SEOVF)(TSX-V:SVA)(FSE/XETRA:PSH), a leading clinical-stage company focused on developing regenerative medicine therapeutics company, today announced that Dr. Philip Toleikis, President and CEO will present live at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com on March 25th.

DATE: Thursday, March 25th
TIME: 10:30am ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3qVRFyI

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Sernova is the first and only regenerative medicine therapeutics platform company to demonstrate a well- vascularized subcutaneous islet transplant technology achieving persistent islet graft function in diabetic patients
  • Sernova has acquired all the patented technology and knowhow for a cellular local immune protection technology (Conformal Coating Technology)
  • Sernova has recently completed a $23M bought deal, providing the company with a strong cash position

About Sernova
Sernova Corp is developing regenerative medicine therapeutic technologies using a medical device and immune protected therapeutic cells (i.e. human donor cells, corrected human cells, and stem cell-derived cells) to improve the treatment and quality of life of people with chronic metabolic diseases such as insulin-dependent diabetes, blood disorders including hemophilia, and other diseases treated through replacement of proteins or hormones missing or in short supply within the body. For more information, please visit www.sernova.com

About Life Sciences Investor Forum
Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network. 

CONTACT: CONTACTS:

Sernova Corp
Dominic Gray
Head of Communications
(519) 858-5126
dominic.gray@sernova.com
www.sernova.com

Life Sciences Investor Forum
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
(212) 220-2221
johnv@lifesciencesinvestorforum.com

