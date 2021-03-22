 

Registration of share capital increase in IDEX Biometrics 22 March 2021

Reference is made to the notices on 3 March and 10 March 2021 regarding issue of shares to employees under the employee share purchase plan and to employees exercising incentive subscription rights.

The capital increase has been registered and the shares issued. The company's share capital is now NOK 137,508,072.75 divided into 916,720,485 shares each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices, or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


