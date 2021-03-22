 

Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes

MONTREAL, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Inc. (“Bombardier”) today announced the commencement of a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $1,100,000,000 aggregate purchase price (exclusive of accrued and unpaid interest) (as such aggregate purchase price may be increased or decreased by the Company, the “Aggregate Maximum Purchase Amount”) of its outstanding Notes of the three series listed in the table below (collectively, “Notes”); provided that the Company will only accept for purchase its 6.125% Senior Notes due 2023 having an aggregate purchase price of up to $250,000,000 (exclusive of accrued and unpaid interest) (as such aggregate purchase price for 2023 Notes may be increased or decreased by the Company, the “2023 Tender Cap”). The Tender Offer is being made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase dated March 22, 2021.

The table below summarizes certain payment terms for the Tender Offer:

Title of Note   CUSIP / ISIN
(144A) 		  CUSIP / ISIN
(Reg S) 		  Principal
Amount
Outstanding 		  2023
Tender Cap 		  Acceptance
Priority
Level(4) 		  Tender Offer Consideration
(1)(2) 		  Early
Tender
Payment (1) 		  Total
Consideration
(1)(2)(3)
8.750% Senior
Notes due 2021 		  097751BP5 / US097751BP56   C10602BB2 / USC10602BB24   $1,017,539,000   N/A   1   $1,021.88   $30.00   $1,051.88
5.750% Senior
Notes due 2022 		  097751AY7 / US097751AY72   C10602AR8 / USC10602AR84   $500,000,000   N/A   2   $1,015.00   $30.00   $1,045.00
6.125% Senior
ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Bombardier’s Demonstration Aircraft Operations Team Earns IBAC’s Highest Recognition for Enhanced Safety Culture
04.03.21
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash Generation Drivers at Virtual Investor Day
03.03.21
Bombardier and Aston Martin Announce Intent to Collaborate and Create the Ultimate Convergence of Performance and Style
26.02.21
Bombardier Challenger 350 Jet Most Delivered in Category for Seventh Consecutive Year, Company Also Ends 2020 With Highest Total Market Share in Fourth Quarter
23.02.21
Bombardier Statement on Cybersecurity Breach

