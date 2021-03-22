Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes

MONTREAL, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Inc. (“Bombardier”) today announced the commencement of a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $1,100,000,000 aggregate purchase price (exclusive of accrued and unpaid interest) (as such aggregate purchase price may be increased or decreased by the Company, the “Aggregate Maximum Purchase Amount”) of its outstanding Notes of the three series listed in the table below (collectively, “Notes”); provided that the Company will only accept for purchase its 6.125% Senior Notes due 2023 having an aggregate purchase price of up to $250,000,000 (exclusive of accrued and unpaid interest) (as such aggregate purchase price for 2023 Notes may be increased or decreased by the Company, the “2023 Tender Cap”). The Tender Offer is being made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase dated March 22, 2021.



The table below summarizes certain payment terms for the Tender Offer: