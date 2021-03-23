 

GBT Filed Continuation Applications For Database Management And Multi-Dimensional Microchip Patents

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) continuation applications for its mobile database sharing, publication # 20210081368 and multi-dimensional chip, publication # 20210083130 patents. Both applications were published on March 18, 2021.

The multi-dimensional microchip invention relates to the field of integrated circuit (IC) silicon structure, and covering GBT' futuristic integrated circuit technology which introduces new methods for microchip's manufacturing. The technology enables the manufacturing of more transistors on a silicon wafer in order to place more circuits/features on a die. The company’s 3D microchip patent was granted as of December 1, 2020 by the USPTO as US patent U.S. Patent No. 10,854,763.

The database management patent is targeted to enable a highly secured communication protocol and to produce increased processing of database objects through its networks. Using the technology contemplated in the patent, it is believed that mobile and IoT devices may be able to share/exchange vast amounts of data using what is believed to be highly secured, segmentation oriented, proprietary techniques.  The was granted on December 1, 2020 by the USPTO as a US patent No. 10,853,327.

As a reminder, as disclosed in the Company’s Form 8-K Current Report filed March 2, 2020 and in subsequent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Discover Growth Fund, LLC (“Discover”) has asserted that it has sold all the Company’s assets including one of the assets discussed in this Press Release. The Company is pursuing various legal remedies challenging Discover’s position that is has sold the Company’s assets of which there is no guarantee the Company will be successful in such challenge.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements".  Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov).  In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products.  The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change.  However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.  These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:
Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO
press@gopherprotocol.com


