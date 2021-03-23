SolarWinds Head Geeks to Discuss "Next Normal" Network Improvements Needed at Cisco Live! 2021

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced its participation at the Cisco Live! global digital event, March 30 – April 1, 2021. The company will showcase three key IT monitoring tools—NetPath, PerfStack, and Orion Maps—beneficial to monitoring newly implemented technologies as part of the IT response to support distributed and remote workforces precipitated by COVID-19 and provide recommendations and guidance on how to best leverage their usage moving forward.

"The events of last year brought unprecedented changes across the globe in 2020, especially to how business and IT teams operate," said Brandon Shopp, vice president, product strategy, SolarWinds. "We look forward to showing how monitoring has kept pace with both technology and use cases over the last year and how our tools in particular can help IT pros monitor the performance of their infrastructure, networks, applications, and databases to visually identify what's working and where improvements are needed."