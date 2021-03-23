 

SolarWinds Head Geeks to Discuss "Next Normal" Network Improvements Needed at Cisco Live! 2021

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced its participation at the Cisco Live! global digital event, March 30 – April 1, 2021. The company will showcase three key IT monitoring tools—NetPath, PerfStack, and Orion Maps—beneficial to monitoring newly implemented technologies as part of the IT response to support distributed and remote workforces precipitated by COVID-19 and provide recommendations and guidance on how to best leverage their usage moving forward.

"The events of last year brought unprecedented changes across the globe in 2020, especially to how business and IT teams operate," said Brandon Shopp, vice president, product strategy, SolarWinds. "We look forward to showing how monitoring has kept pace with both technology and use cases over the last year and how our tools in particular can help IT pros monitor the performance of their infrastructure, networks, applications, and databases to visually identify what's working and where improvements are needed."

Conquering the Next Normal

SolarWinds Head Geeks Leon Adato and Sascha Giese will present "Conquering the Next Normal: Monitoring Techniques to Keep Up with the Pace of Change in 2021," available to Cisco Live registrants in the session catalog or at the SolarWinds showcase. The session will cover how, with the rise of the pandemic in 2020, IT pros and business leaders across the globe made decisions quickly and implemented new technologies to keep their businesses running. Today, as organizations revisit those technologies, monitoring them to ensure they work as expected, and adjusting as needed, are critical. Adato and Giese will share best practices on how IT pros can determine whether their network monitoring solutions can encompass the vast array of technical solutions their organizations embraced in the last year.

Leon Adato is a Head Geek at SolarWinds and is a Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA), MCSE, and SolarWinds Certified Professional. His 25 years of network management experience spans financial, healthcare, food and beverage, and other industries.

Sascha Giese is a Head Geek and holds various technical certifications, including being a Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA), Cisco Certified Design Associate (CCDA), Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA), VMware Technical Sales Professional (VTSP), AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner, and Network Performance Monitor and Server & Application Monitor SolarWinds Certified Professional (SCP).

