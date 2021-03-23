Athira Pharma to Participate in Panel and Corporate Presentations at Life Science Innovation Northwest Conference

Leen Kawas, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel titled “New Treatments and Potential Cures in Alzheimer’s Disease and Neurodegeneration: The Future is Here!” at 12:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday, March 30. The discussion will be moderated by Paul Matteis, Managing Director at Stifel, and include participation from Valerie Daggett, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at AltPep, and Carole Ho, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Head of Development at Denali Therapeutics.

BOTHELL, Wash., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced that the company will participate in panel and corporate presentations at the virtual Life Science Innovation Northwest Conference taking place March 30-31, 2021.

Kevin Church, Ph.D., will present a corporate overview as part of the Neuroscience & Discovery Platforms company presentations from 1:35 to 3:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, March 30.

These events will be webcast live and available for access by registered conference attendees. For more information on registration, please visit: https://lifesciencewa.org/events/life-science-innovation-northwest/

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira, headquartered in the Seattle area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. We aim to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with our novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, ATH-1017, a novel small molecule for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s dementia. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

