Bricks 4 Kidz Awarded The Best Products for Elementary Kids – 2021 by Parents' Picks Awards!

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Learning Corporation, the parent company of Bricks 4 Kidz, is pleased to announce that Bricks 4 Kidz, a global leader in STEAM educational programming and entertainment for children, has been awarded the 2021 Best Products for Elementary Kids by Parents’ Picks Awards . In order to be a Parents’ Picks Award Winner, products must go through a rigorous approval process with over 50 criteria, including thinking skills, character building, engagement, ease of use, innovativeness, quality, durability, and creative thinking. With over 300 nominees, only the top 20 products and programs were selected as "2021 Parents' Picks". The Parents’ Picks Awards website is the leading platform that showcases parent-tested and kid-approved programs and products.



“Being selected as a Parent’s Picks Award winner is an honor, as we have seen positive growth and change within the students that have participated in our programs,” said Robyn Ewing, Executive Director of Marketing and Technology. Not only do our students learn about math, science, technology and engineering concepts, but they learn how to work collaboratively, think creatively and solve problems, all while having fun!”