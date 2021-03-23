 

Bricks 4 Kidz Awarded The Best Products for Elementary Kids – 2021 by Parents' Picks Awards!

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 12:00  |   |   |   

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Learning Corporation, the parent company of Bricks 4 Kidz, is pleased to announce that Bricks 4 Kidz, a global leader in STEAM educational programming and entertainment for children, has been awarded the 2021 Best Products for Elementary Kids by Parents’ Picks Awards. In order to be a Parents’ Picks Award Winner, products must go through a rigorous approval process with over 50 criteria, including thinking skills, character building, engagement, ease of use, innovativeness, quality, durability, and creative thinking. With over 300 nominees, only the top 20 products and programs were selected as "2021 Parents' Picks". The Parents’ Picks Awards website is the leading platform that showcases parent-tested and kid-approved programs and products.

“Being selected as a Parent’s Picks Award winner is an honor, as we have seen positive growth and change within the students that have participated in our programs,” said Robyn Ewing, Executive Director of Marketing and Technology. Not only do our students learn about math, science, technology and engineering concepts, but they learn how to work collaboratively, think creatively and solve problems, all while having fun!”

Bricks 4 Kidz emphasizes a variety of learning principles through our STEAM-based educational programs, which use the world’s best selling toy, LEGO Bricks. The curriculum is designed to develop emotional and social skills, enhance self-esteem, improve motor skills, and engage different learning styles through the completion of projects. Bricks 4 Kidz programs allow kids between the ages of 3-13+ to embrace their creativity and build exciting LEGO models from a series of project kits and proprietary model plans. Children benefit from these programs in an environment that celebrates self-expression yet is relaxing and inviting.

About Creative Learning Corporation
Creative Learning Corporation, operating under the trade names of Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios, offers educational and enrichment programs to children ages 3-13+. Through a unique franchise business model that includes proprietary model builds, curriculum and marketing strategies, the Company provides a wide variety of programs designed to enhance students’ problem solving and critical thinking skills. With international locations in 39 countries, we have sparked learning and creativity serving millions of students in our various programs.

Contact Information: Robyn Ewing, rewing@creativelearningcorp.com
904-238-3878

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9c4f3fb-90ce-421b ...

 


Creative Learning Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bricks 4 Kidz Awarded The Best Products for Elementary Kids – 2021 by Parents' Picks Awards! ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Creative Learning Corporation, the parent company of Bricks 4 Kidz, is pleased to announce that Bricks 4 Kidz, a global leader in STEAM educational programming and entertainment for children, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
JD and Dada Announce Equity Investment
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin