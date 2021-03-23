 

CommScope Accelerates 5G Rollouts with New Antenna Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 13:05  |  17   |   |   

To help accelerate 5G rollouts, CommScope announced new antenna solutions making it simpler and faster for wireless operators to build their networks. These include:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323005224/en/

CommScope 10-port small cell antenna (Photo: Business Wire)

CommScope 10-port small cell antenna (Photo: Business Wire)

  • C-Band Antennas These antennas are designed to support three primary upgrade paths: a standalone passive or active C-band antenna paradigm; a multi-band passive antenna supporting low band, mid band and C-band within a single housing; and a modular antenna configuration including mid band, full length low band arrays and a field-replaceable module that supports C-band via a 64T64R active antenna unit (AAU) or a 8T8R passive antenna. The last two upgrade paths allow operators to replace an existing multi-band antenna with one that adds C-band functionality – without any change in the size of the antenna, thus avoiding costly structural changes to the site or increases in leasing fees.
  • CBRS Antennas The CommScope CBRS antenna family supports sub-6 GHz bands and features optimized pattern options, with twin-beam technology effectively doubling cell site capacity and enabling six-sector deployment at a lower cost.
  • 360° Wind Load Reduction Design Optimizes wind flow around, above and below the antenna, helping operators reduce the costs and negative effects of wind loading while delivering peak RF performance. The 360° wind load reduction design will be implemented across CommScope’s global antenna lineup.
  • 700 MHz Customizable Combiners Targeted at Europe, Middle East and Africa regions, these low-band RF combiners enable operators to support new bands without adding more base station antennas and increasing tower weight. The mechanical dimensions and electrical performance of the 700 MHz customizable combiners can be precisely calibrated to meet specific RF requirements.

“The industry faces a major challenge in C-band deployment, as multi-band antennas that cover existing LTE bands and new 5G bands have been extremely large,” said Joe Madden, Founder and Chief Analyst for Mobile Experts. “The operators are looking for solutions that shrink the size of a multi-band antenna for C-band site upgrades.”

“Modular antennas for 5G in C-band are no doubt an enabler for operators to deploy 5G at a faster pace, especially when they can enable new frequencies and also support legacy technologies,” said Johanna Alvarado, Senior Analyst at ABI Research. “The new CommScope modular antenna will help operators to reduce cell-site clutter and simplify planning applications processes that are arguably major challenges in deploying nationwide 5G networks.”

“Operators will continue to accelerate their rollouts of 5G networks in 2021 while governments across the globe clear additional spectrum to accommodate more mobile users and data,” said Farid Firouzbakht, senior vice president of Outdoor Wireless Networks, CommScope. “Our new antenna solutions make it simpler, faster and more cost-effective for wireless operators to build their 5G networks across the spectrum.”

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:
 CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.
Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope

Commscope Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CommScope Accelerates 5G Rollouts with New Antenna Solutions To help accelerate 5G rollouts, CommScope announced new antenna solutions making it simpler and faster for wireless operators to build their networks. These include: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Moderna Announces New Supply Agreement with the Philippines for 7 Million Additional Doses of ...
Eaton Acquires Green Motion SA, Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Capabilities
AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2021 Results on April 22
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0625 ...
SYNNEX INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of SYNNEX Corporation - SNX
ASGN Announces Several Upcoming Changes to Board of Directors
SUPPORT.COM INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Support.Com - SPRT
 QuantumScape Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
ImmunityBio Announces NIH-Led Research Affirming that PD-L1 T-haNK Therapy Overcomes T-Cell Escape ...
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
CommScope to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference
22.02.21
J: COM Selects CommScope to Power 10G Broadband for Japan's Residential and Business Customers