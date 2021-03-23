 

DGAP-News Nanogate SE: Xetra trading of Nanogate share expired - tradability of the share on other stock exchanges secured

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.03.2021, 14:06  |  59   |   |   

DGAP-News: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Insolvency/Miscellaneous
Nanogate SE: Xetra trading of Nanogate share expired - tradability of the share on other stock exchanges secured

23.03.2021 / 14:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nanogate SE: Xetra trading of Nanogate share expired - tradability of the share on other stock exchanges secured

Göttelborn, March 23, 2021. As of today, the Nanogate SE share is listed exclusively in floor trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on other stock exchanges.

The Xetra listing, on the other hand, has expired. The background to this is that the Nanogate share - like many other stocks - is no longer classified as CCP-capable by EUREX Clearing. Nanogate therefore no longer has a Designated Sponsor.

Contact

Christian Dose/Susanne Horstmann | WMP EuroCom AG
Tel. +49 69 2475 689 491 / +49 89 2488 331-02 | ir@nanogate.com

Nanogate SE | Zum Schacht 3 | 66287 Quierschied-Göttelborn
www.nanogate.com | twitter.com/nanogate_se

Nanogate SE

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces. The Group employs around 1,550 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic and in India.

True to its slogan "Reinventing the Possible", Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers' products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group focuses on attractive applications, primarily for the mobility, aviation, home appliances, interior, leisure, and medical sectors - its target industries. As a systems provider, Nanogate broadly covers the value chain: design and engineering, materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets and the development of new applications, particularly for the three strategic areas Intelligent Surfaces, New Mobility and Artificial Metals.

Seite 1 von 2
Nanogate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Nanogate SE: Xetra trading of Nanogate share expired - tradability of the share on other stock exchanges secured DGAP-News: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Insolvency/Miscellaneous Nanogate SE: Xetra trading of Nanogate share expired - tradability of the share on other stock exchanges secured 23.03.2021 / 14:06 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold meldet bis zu 10,2 g/t Au über 0,4 m auf King Tut, beginnt Exploration ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Endgültige Zahlen des Geschäftsjahres 2020
Amadeus FiRe AG: Final figures for fiscal year 2020
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
DGAP-DD: Rheinmetall AG deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG announces change in its Executive Management Team
Titel
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:06 Uhr
DGAP-News: Nanogate SE: Xetra-Handel der Nanogate-Aktie erloschen - Handelbarkeit der Aktie an anderen Börsenplätzen gewährleistet (deutsch)
14:06 Uhr
DGAP-News: Nanogate SE: Xetra-Handel der Nanogate-Aktie erloschen - Handelbarkeit der Aktie an anderen Börsenplätzen gewährleistet
05.03.21
Nanogate: Der nächste Verkauf
05.03.21
DGAP-News: Nanogate SE veräußert Nanogate Medical Systems GmbH (deutsch)
05.03.21
DGAP-News: Nanogate SE veräußert Nanogate Medical Systems GmbH
05.03.21
DGAP-News: Nanogate SE: Divestment of Nanogate Medical Systems GmbH
26.02.21
DGAP-News: Nanogate SE: Veräußerung der Nanogate Kierspe GmbH (deutsch)
26.02.21
DGAP-News: Nanogate SE: Veräußerung der Nanogate Kierspe GmbH
26.02.21
DGAP-News: Nanogate SE: Divestment of Nanogate Kierspe GmbH

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
1.793
!!! NANOGATE !!! will zweistellig wachsen