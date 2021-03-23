Nanogate SE: Xetra trading of Nanogate share expired - tradability of the share on other stock exchanges secured Göttelborn, March 23, 2021. As of today, the Nanogate SE share is listed exclusively in floor trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on other stock exchanges.

DGAP-News: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Insolvency/Miscellaneous Nanogate SE: Xetra trading of Nanogate share expired - tradability of the share on other stock exchanges secured 23.03.2021 / 14:06 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Xetra listing, on the other hand, has expired. The background to this is that the Nanogate share - like many other stocks - is no longer classified as CCP-capable by EUREX Clearing. Nanogate therefore no longer has a Designated Sponsor.

Contact

Christian Dose/Susanne Horstmann | WMP EuroCom AG

Tel. +49 69 2475 689 491 / +49 89 2488 331-02 | ir@nanogate.com

Nanogate SE | Zum Schacht 3 | 66287 Quierschied-Göttelborn

www.nanogate.com | twitter.com/nanogate_se

Nanogate SE

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces. The Group employs around 1,550 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic and in India.

True to its slogan "Reinventing the Possible", Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers' products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group focuses on attractive applications, primarily for the mobility, aviation, home appliances, interior, leisure, and medical sectors - its target industries. As a systems provider, Nanogate broadly covers the value chain: design and engineering, materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets and the development of new applications, particularly for the three strategic areas Intelligent Surfaces, New Mobility and Artificial Metals.