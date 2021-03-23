CF Industries Publishes 2020 Annual Report and Sustainability Report, Launches Brand Refresh Recognizing Commitment to Clean Energy

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today published its 2020 Annual Report and 2020 Sustainability Report and introduced a modernized Company brand, each of which reinforces the Company’s commitment to its clean energy strategy.

CF Industries has released its 2020 Annual Report and 2020 Sustainability Report together, reflecting Company’s commitment to evaluating financial performance alongside sustainability performance

2020 Sustainability Report focuses on Company’s comprehensive environmental, sustainability and governance (ESG) goals, and includes reporting to Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) standards and guidelines

Company has introduced a brand refresh and introduced a new brand mark representing a stylized ammonia molecule, which is the base product that CF Industries manufactures and a clean fuel in its own right

Company continues to advance its plans to support the clean energy economy

“For 75 years, CF Industries has helped feed the crops that feed the world,” said Tony Will, president and chief executive officer, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. “As our Annual Report and Sustainability Report make clear, we are focused on building on this legacy by providing clean energy to help the world decarbonize, supporting and developing our employees and communities, and enhancing product stewardship efforts.”

2020 Sustainability Report

CF Industries’ 2020 Sustainability Report, Clean Energy for a Sustainable World, covers the company’s steadfast commitment to sustainability and progress within crucial ESG areas. The report can be accessed at sustainability.cfindustries.com.

The report focuses on recently announced ESG goals, covering critical environmental, societal, and workforce imperatives. These commitments include a dramatic reduction in carbon emissions across its global network to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and an intermediate goal of a 25% reduction in CO 2 e emissions intensity by 2030. The Company’s ESG goals also encompass other issues important to CF Industries and its stakeholders, including diversity and inclusion, safety, food security, nutrient management and community involvement.