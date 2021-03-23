 

Marin County, California, Goes Live on Integrated ERP Solution from Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) today announced that Marin County, California, has successfully gone live on all purchased applications for Tyler’s Munis enterprise resource planning (ERP) and ExecuTime time & attendance solutions. The county is now using Tyler’s solutions to manage financial, personnel and payroll, time and attendance tracking, and employee self-service for its more than 2,000 employees.

“We are excited to fully implement an ERP system developed specifically for government entities. It provides a good fit for the unique needs of our county agency,” said Roy Given, director of finance, Marin County.

“We look forward to continuing our collaborative relationship with Tyler Technologies as we will further upgrade our ERP system later this year,” said Mary Hao, director of human resources, Marin County. “Being able to reduce paper-based timesheets and streamline the management of employee information are two major benefits for us. We look forward to continuing efficiencies from this new system for many years.”

With the implementation of Tyler’s Munis and ExecuTime solutions, Marin County has added the following new capabilities and improvements:

  • Replaced paper-based timesheets with electronic ones
  • Launched online access portals for employees and vendors to update demographics, tax information, and see important information from one location
  • Streamlined the process of managing employee information such as personal information and reviewing wages
  • Improved the process for managing time-off requests and attendance tracking

“We are pleased to implement our enterprise resource planning solution for Marin County and bring increased efficiency to the county and the community it serves,” said Chris Webster, president of Tyler’s ERP Division. “Marin County is a large and complex county with more than 2,000 employees. Being able to move them from paper-based to electronic processes will not only reduce overhead and storage costs, it will streamline the entire payroll process. Paired with employee and vendor access portals, Marin County will experience a full-service ERP system that will serve them well for many years to come.”

Marin County is located in the northwestern part of the San Francisco Bay Area and has a population of approximately 258,000. Tyler also provides its Socrata data platform to the county.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.
 Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

