Results of additional issuance - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKS 33 0321
As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 19. March, at the price of accepted bids.
|Series
|RIKB 23 0515
|RIKS 33 0321
|ISIN
|IS0000032191
|IS0000021251
|Additional issuance (nominal)
|37,000,000
|124,100,000
|Settlement date
|03/24/2021
|03/24/2021
|Total outstanding (nominal)
|64,914,000,000
|67,363,919,842
