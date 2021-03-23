 

Results of additional issuance - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKS 33 0321

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 19. March, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKB 23 0515 RIKS 33 0321
ISIN IS0000032191 IS0000021251
Additional issuance (nominal) 37,000,000 124,100,000
Settlement date 03/24/2021 03/24/2021
Total outstanding (nominal) 64,914,000,000 67,363,919,842

