 

Porter Ranch’s Largest Master Plan Unveils Two New Communities

Toll Brothers Skyline and Summit Collections Are Coming Soon

Porter Ranch, Calif., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, America’s Luxury Home Builder, has announced that Porter Ranch, the largest master plan community in Los Angeles, will soon gain two new community collections in the Westcliffe village called Skyline and Summit. Both collections, designed by an award-winning architect, will be priced from approximately $2.1 million and offer no Mello Roos and a low property tax rate. 

Skyline at Westcliffe will feature luxury contemporary home designs ranging from 4,500 to 5,600 square feet, featuring 5 to 6 bedrooms, 5 to 6.5 bathrooms, and 3- and 4-car garages. Select home sites will also host breathtaking city views. Home buyers will have the choice of Craftsman, Spanish Colonial, Italianate, and the highly anticipated Modern Farmhouse exteriors.  

Summit at Westcliffe will showcase a more modern design aesthetic with 2- to 3-story floor plans with 20-foot ceilings. These homes will range from 4,500 to 5,900 square feet, with 5 to 6 bedrooms, 5.5 to 6.5 bathrooms, and 3- and 4-car garages. The community will feature new exclusive exterior elevations including Coastal Contemporary, Contemporary Craftsman, Modern, and Transitional designs.  

The Skyline and Summit collections offer distinctive features, such as luxurious indoor/outdoor living spaces and multi-generational living options, as well as opportunities to personalize each home. The Toll Brothers Design Studio for Porter Ranch communities creates a welcoming, one-stop experience for buyers with professional design consultants helping them select every detail of their new home. 

“Porter Ranch is unlike any living experience in Los Angeles,” said Nick Norvilas, Division President of Toll Brothers in Los Angeles. “With the addition of the Skyline and Summit collections, home buyers have fantastic new opportunities to live in this incredible community, along with the peace of mind that comes with having a home built by the nation’s leading luxury home builder.” 

Residents enjoy easy access to local freeways, airports, and key urban areas of Los Angeles, making Porter Ranch a prime location. Educational opportunities are top-ranked with Westcliffe village residents able to attend the award-winning K-8 Porter Ranch Community School. Neighboring the Porter Ranch master plan community is the new Vineyards shopping center at Porter Ranch and existing $150 million retail-entertainment center with plenty of choices for local shopping, dining, and entertainment. 

Anticipated opening for the Skyline and Summit collections at Porter Ranch is this spring. Visit the Toll Brothers Porter Ranch website at LiveAtPorterRanch.com for more information.  

Porter Ranch is also presenting eleven model homes now offered for sale from Canyon Oaks, Palisades, Cascades, and Peak. Each model home is highly upgraded and showcases designer features throughout as well as top-of-the-line appliances, upgraded flooring, cabinets, and more. Schedule your private appointment today. 

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS 

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. 

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Toll Brothers has won numerous other awards, including Builder of the Year from both Professional Builder magazine and Builder magazine, the first two-time recipient from Builder magazine. For more information, visit TollBrothers.com. 
 
### 

Attachments 

CONTACT: Andrea Meck
Toll Brothers 
215-938-8169
ameck@tollbrothers.com

Disclaimer

