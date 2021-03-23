 

SMART Global Holdings to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings on April 6

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 21:05  |  16   |   |   

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH”) (Nasdaq: SGH), will report financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2021 after market close on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. The company will host a conference call and corresponding webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the financial results and provide a business outlook. Participants may listen to the conference call by dialing (844) 912-3896 (domestic) or (236) 714-3344 (international), along with the access code 8075139.

To access the live webcast please visit: SGH 2Q FY21 Earnings Call Webcast

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be accessible for one week following the call by dialing (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international), along with the access code 8075139.

An archived version of the webcast will be available on the SGH investor website for one year at http://www.smartgh.com.

About SMART Global Holdings – SGH

SGH is comprised of business units that are leading designers and manufacturers of electronic products focused on computing, memory and LED lighting technologies. These businesses specialize in application-specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels.

Customers rely on SGH businesses as their strategic suppliers providing exceptional customer service, product quality, and technical support with engineering, sales, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics capabilities that span the globe. SGH’s businesses support customers in computing including edge and high performance computing, communications, storage, networking, mobile, industrial automation, IoT and industrial IoT, government, military and LED lighting markets. SGH businesses operate in three primary areas: specialty computing, specialty memory products including operations in Brazil, and LED lighting.

For more information about SGH business units, visit: SMART Modular Technologies; SMART Embedded Computing; SMART Wireless Computing; SMART Supply Chain Services; Penguin Computing; Cree LED.

Disclaimer

