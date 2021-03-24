 

Puchheim, March 24, 2021


STEMMER IMAGING publishes final figures for 2020: second half of 2020 with increase in order intake, revenue and earnings - positive outlook for 2021

- Order intake in the final quarter again significantly above the previous quarter at EUR 32.6 million. Full-year amount at EUR 113.9 million (previous year: EUR 119.4 million)

- Positive development of revenues in Q3 and Q4. Full-year sales decline by 12.8% to EUR 105.2 million (previous year: EUR 120.6 million)

- EBITDA of EUR 7.2 million (previous year norm.: EUR 10.8 million) significantly exceeds updated forecast

- Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose dividend of EUR 0.50 per share for the 2020 fiscal year

- Reappointment of the Chief Executive Officer Arne Dehn for another five years

Puchheim, March 24, 2021 - Following the announcement of preliminary figures on February 23, 2021, STEMMER IMAGING AG (ISIN DE000A2G9MZ9 / GSIN A2G9MZ) is today publishing final figures for the 2020 fiscal year. In the second half of 2020, the Group consistently recorded increases in order intake, revenue and earnings compared to the first half of 2020.

Key figures
(in EUR million) 		01.01.-31.12.2020
(CY 2020) 		01.01.-31.12.2019
(CY 2019) 		01.10.-31.12.2020
(Q4 2020) 		01.10.-31.12.2019
(Q4 2019)
Order intake 113.9 119.4 32.6 30.8
Revenue 105.2 120.6 27.8 31.8
EBITDA* 7.2 10.8 3.2 0.8
EBIT* -1.6 7.5 2.1 -0.7
EBT* -2.2 6.7 2.1 -1.5
*Amounts for 2019 normalised
Disclaimer

