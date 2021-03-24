HELMA Eigenheimbau AG publishes 2020 annual report and dividend proposal - attractive growth trends set to continue in 2021 Lehrte, March 24, 2021 - HELMA Eigenheimbau AG has today published its annual report for the 2020 financial year. In addition to a detailed presentation of business trends, the topics it reports include the promising growth trends in the market for residential and holiday properties, which continue unchanged in the first months of 2021, leading to continued high demand for products from the HELMA portfolio.

Based on the record new order intake achieved in 2020, the HELMA Group expects revenue in 2021 to be recorded in a range between EUR 300.0 million and EUR 310.0 million (2020: EUR 274.0 million), and consolidated EBT between EUR 25.0 million and EUR 26.0 million (2020: EUR 22.5 million). In the light of the well-filled project pipeline and the attractive outlook for the residential and holiday real estate sector, the HELMA Group is aiming for a significant expansion of revenue beyond 2021, and expects consolidated revenue of more than EUR 400.0 million by the 2024 financial year at the latest. The aim is to continuously increase profitability to an EBT margin of over 10.0 % (2020: 8.2 %). Correspondingly, consolidated EBT of over EUR 40.0 million would be achieved for the first time by 2024 at the latest.

Review of the 2020 financial year:

Despite the adverse effects ensuing from the pandemic, which were particularly evident in the first half of 2020, consolidated EBT for the full year, based on consolidated revenue of EUR 274.0 million (2019: EUR 263.2 million), amounted to EUR 22.5 million (2019: EUR 23.6 million), significantly above the EBT forecast level of between EUR 14.0 million and EUR 17.0 million announced on August 13, 2020. This very pleasing result reflects very positive business performance by all Group companies in the second half of the year.