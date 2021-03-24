Advanced Blockchain AG is Increasing its Yield Farming Activities

DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Expansion

Additional information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its other projects and investments can be found at Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is pleased to announce that, as a result of strong profits its yield farming activities will be increased by a 7 figure investment. This increased amount will be delegated to our established yield farming activities, which are being managed through our investment vehicle, Incredulous Labs.As previously reported, Advanced Blockchain AG has been performing yield farming via its portfolio company, nakamo.to . Yield farming is the strategic investment of digital assets into a multitude of blockchain projects, with the goal of achieving the highest possible yield. This practice has been automated by a number of protocols in the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry, making it simple for yield to be moved from investment to investment, and produce optimal returns. Since deploying into yield farming strategies from our initial investment, this strategy yielded a 167% return, in part due to the reinvestment of the yield.Given the continued and significant success that Advanced Blockchain AG has had with yield farming, the organization is now planning to increase its involvement in this process. Advanced Blockchain AG will be investing an additional 7 figures worth of digital assets into its established yield farming activities, which include automatic market makers (AMMs), lending protocols, and other yield-generating mechanisms. The earnings from this will supply Advanced Blockchain AG with the capital needed to invest in new and existing ventures, while also supporting the DeFi projects by investing digital assets in them via yield farming. Thus, yield farming provides Advanced Blockchain AG with a two-pronged approach, benefiting from yield while supporting the overarching blockchain industry.Additional information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its other projects and investments can be found at www.advancedblockchain.com