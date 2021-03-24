CommScope’s All-Digital ERA Distributed Antenna System Now Meets TAA Requirements

As the federal government has announced a renewed focus on preference for products that are manufactured in countries with U.S. trade agreements, CommScope remains committed to making key technology easier for our customers to purchase.

CommScope’s all-digital ERA distributed antenna system (DAS) now meets federal Trade Agreements Act (TAA) requirements. More specifically, the ERA platform is manufactured in the United States (U.S.) or a TAA compliant country.

ERA makes in-building cellular simple, scalable, and more economical. Operating over standard IT infrastructure—Category 6A and fiber—ERA provides the highest level of mobile voice and data coverage throughout a building, campus, or base. ERA supports different operators, frequency bands and mobile technology generations to provide a complete coverage solution.

“As a market leader in distributed antenna systems, CommScope is committed to offering products like the ERA system that meet TAA requirements,” said Darla Braun, vice president, DAS and Small Cell Sales and Business Development, CommScope. “Our government customers require the flexibility to add coverage, support multiple service providers, allocate wireless capacity across a building or campus, and migrate to 5G. ERA is the solution of choice for agencies to enhance their current communications capabilities while expanding their use of next-generation technologies.”

Government office buildings, operational sites and military bases increasingly require ubiquitous, multi-operator in-building cellular connectivity. ERA’s architecture scales from single buildings to large campuses and bases, while offering flexibility on the placement of system headend resources.

With this announcement, ERA takes its place alongside the many other CommScope solutions that meet TAA requirements.

