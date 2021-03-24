 

Advance Auto Parts Waves Green Flag on “Advance My Track Challenge”

24.03.2021   

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer and entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series (NAAPWS), today announced the “Advance My Track Challenge,” an innovative grassroots program that celebrates the connection between NASCAR’s local short tracks, their communities and passionate racing fans.

The “Advance My Track Challenge” showcases 22 tracks throughout the United States and Canada. Beginning today through Tuesday, April 27, fans have an opportunity to vote for their favorite track on AdvanceMyTrack.com. Fans are invited to vote up to three times daily, and upon voting, will be entered to win NAAPWS-branded prizes.

The six tracks that receive the most votes after April 27 will be part of a two-day final round of voting, scheduled to begin Sunday, May 9. The track receiving the most votes in the final round will receive a $50,000 grand prize for track facility enhancements and community-based programs. The track finishing with the second-most votes receives $15,000, with the third-place track winning $10,000.

“When we announced our Weekly Series partnership last June, our primary objective was to advance local communities where we live and serve,” said Jason McDonell, Advance’s chief marketing officer. “Through the ‘Advance My Track Challenge,’ we invite racing fans to show their support for their favorite NASCAR short track while bringing awareness to the great work each track is doing within their respective communities. Race fans have a tremendous amount of pride and passion around their local track, and we’re excited to see this on full display.”

To support the program launch, “Advance My Track Challenge” branding will be featured on Team Penske’s No. 12 Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang driven by last weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race winner Ryan Blaney at this Sunday’s dirt race at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX).

“Advance is committed to growing local racing, and this is an awesome opportunity for fans to support their hometown tracks,” said Blaney, who began his career racing on short tracks across the Southeast. “It just feels right to unveil this program the week of the Bristol dirt race, an event that has its own unique grassroots connection. I look forward to representing Advance and NASCAR’s local tracks in our ‘Advance My Track Challenge’ Ford Mustang at what is going to be a can’t-miss race.”

“We’re pleased to create an authentic connection between Ryan, Team Penske and our Weekly Series partnership,” said McDonell. “Ryan and Team Penske have been incredibly supportive of the program, and we look forward to cheering on Ryan and the No. 12 team as they look to capture the checkered flag at Bristol just like they did at Atlanta on Sunday.”

Earlier this year, Advance announced a unique partnership with Team Penske. The automotive aftermarket retailer is using its associate sponsorship of Blaney’s No. 12 Ford Mustang to showcase NASCAR-sanctioned short tracks across the United States and Canada. Each week, two different tracks are featured on Blaney’s car. For every Blaney Cup Series victory, the winning track(s) featured on his car will receive $1,200 from Advance. Through this program, Florence Motor Speedway in Timmonsville, S.C., and Greenville-Pickens Speedway in Easley, S.C., each won $1,200 following Blaney’s win last Sunday at Atlanta.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of January 2, 2021, Advance operated 4,806 stores and 170 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,277 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, Grand Cayman, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and British Virgin Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

