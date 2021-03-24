Edison Holdco B.V. Confidentially Submits Draft Registration Statement in Connection With the Proposed Business Combination of EVBox Group with TPG Pace Beneficial Finance
TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY.U, TPGY, TPGY WS) (“TPG Pace”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company that is focused on high-growth companies with strong environmental, social and governance principles, today announced the confidential submission with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) of a draft registration statement on Form F-4 (the “Registration Statement”) relating to its previously announced business combination with ENGIE New Business S.A.S. (“Engie Seller”) pursuant to which TPG Pace expects to acquire Engie Seller’s subsidiary EV Charged B.V. (“EVBox Group”).
The draft Registration Statement was submitted to the SEC by Edison Holdco B.V. (“Dutch Holdco”), a wholly owned subsidiary of TPG Pace expected to be renamed EVBox Group N.V. at closing, with its common shares and warrants expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols “EVB” and “EVB WS,” respectively. The confidential submission was made with audited 2019 financial statements of EVBox Group, and TPG Pace anticipates that a subsequent public filing of the Registration Statement will include the updated audited 2020 financial statements of EVBox Group. The business combination is expected, subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of TPG Pace’s shareholders, to close after the SEC completes its review process of this confidential submission and any subsequent public filing and declares such public filing to be effective.
For additional information regarding the proposed business combination and the business of EVBox Group, see the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by TPG Pace with the SEC on or about the date hereof, or see the filings and other materials included on TPG Pace’s website at www.tpg.com/pace-beneficial-finance.
About TPG Pace Group and TPG Pace
TPG Pace Group is TPG’s dedicated permanent capital platform. TPG Pace Group has a long-term, patient, and highly flexible investor base, allowing it to seek compelling opportunities that will thrive in the public markets. TPG Pace Group has sponsored five special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”) and raised more than $3 billion since 2015.
TPG Pace raised $350 million in its October 2020 IPO in order to seek a business combination target that combines attractive business fundamentals with, or with the potential for strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) principles and practices. For more information, visit https://www.tpg.com/pace-beneficial-finance.
