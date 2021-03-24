Edison Holdco B.V. Confidentially Submits Draft Registration Statement in Connection With the Proposed Business Combination of EVBox Group with TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY.U, TPGY, TPGY WS) (“TPG Pace”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company that is focused on high-growth companies with strong environmental, social and governance principles, today announced the confidential submission with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) of a draft registration statement on Form F-4 (the “Registration Statement”) relating to its previously announced business combination with ENGIE New Business S.A.S. (“Engie Seller”) pursuant to which TPG Pace expects to acquire Engie Seller’s subsidiary EV Charged B.V. (“EVBox Group”).

The draft Registration Statement was submitted to the SEC by Edison Holdco B.V. (“Dutch Holdco”), a wholly owned subsidiary of TPG Pace expected to be renamed EVBox Group N.V. at closing, with its common shares and warrants expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols “EVB” and “EVB WS,” respectively. The confidential submission was made with audited 2019 financial statements of EVBox Group, and TPG Pace anticipates that a subsequent public filing of the Registration Statement will include the updated audited 2020 financial statements of EVBox Group. The business combination is expected, subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of TPG Pace’s shareholders, to close after the SEC completes its review process of this confidential submission and any subsequent public filing and declares such public filing to be effective.