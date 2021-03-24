 

Edison Holdco B.V. Confidentially Submits Draft Registration Statement in Connection With the Proposed Business Combination of EVBox Group with TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 14:14  |  58   |   |   

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY.U, TPGY, TPGY WS) (“TPG Pace”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company that is focused on high-growth companies with strong environmental, social and governance principles, today announced the confidential submission with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) of a draft registration statement on Form F-4 (the “Registration Statement”) relating to its previously announced business combination with ENGIE New Business S.A.S. (“Engie Seller”) pursuant to which TPG Pace expects to acquire Engie Seller’s subsidiary EV Charged B.V. (“EVBox Group”).

The draft Registration Statement was submitted to the SEC by Edison Holdco B.V. (“Dutch Holdco”), a wholly owned subsidiary of TPG Pace expected to be renamed EVBox Group N.V. at closing, with its common shares and warrants expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols “EVB” and “EVB WS,” respectively. The confidential submission was made with audited 2019 financial statements of EVBox Group, and TPG Pace anticipates that a subsequent public filing of the Registration Statement will include the updated audited 2020 financial statements of EVBox Group. The business combination is expected, subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of TPG Pace’s shareholders, to close after the SEC completes its review process of this confidential submission and any subsequent public filing and declares such public filing to be effective.

For additional information regarding the proposed business combination and the business of EVBox Group, see the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by TPG Pace with the SEC on or about the date hereof, or see the filings and other materials included on TPG Pace’s website at www.tpg.com/pace-beneficial-finance.

About TPG Pace Group and TPG Pace

TPG Pace Group is TPG’s dedicated permanent capital platform. TPG Pace Group has a long-term, patient, and highly flexible investor base, allowing it to seek compelling opportunities that will thrive in the public markets. TPG Pace Group has sponsored five special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”) and raised more than $3 billion since 2015.

TPG Pace raised $350 million in its October 2020 IPO in order to seek a business combination target that combines attractive business fundamentals with, or with the potential for strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) principles and practices. For more information, visit https://www.tpg.com/pace-beneficial-finance.

Seite 1 von 4
TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Edison Holdco B.V. Confidentially Submits Draft Registration Statement in Connection With the Proposed Business Combination of EVBox Group with TPG Pace Beneficial Finance TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY.U, TPGY, TPGY WS) (“TPG Pace”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company that is focused on high-growth companies with strong environmental, social and governance principles, today announced …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Pfizer Initiates Phase 1 Study of Novel Oral Antiviral Therapeutic Agent Against SARS-CoV-2
ICL to Acquire South American Plant Nutrition Business from Compass Minerals
OnePlus 9 Series Coming Soon to T-Mobile. Exclusive Superphones + Largest & Fastest 5G Network = No ...
MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering
AVEO Announces Pricing of $48.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Second Sight Medical Products Announces $27.9 Million Private Placement of Common Stock
Wells Fargo Enters Agreement with Computershare to Sell Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
EVBox Group Partners With Energy Solutions Provider Aetna Corp. to Expand Electric Vehicle Charging in New England, Mid-Atlantic and Beyond
18.03.21
3 Aktien, die im Moment absurd billig sind
03.03.21
EVBox to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
2
EVBox to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences