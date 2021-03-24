 

Rolf Jansson appointed CEO of Aspo Group

Aspo Plc’s Board of Directors has appointed Rolf Jansson as the new CEO of Aspo. Jansson is expected to start in his new role latest at the beginning of October.

Aspo’s current CEO Aki Ojanen informed the Board of Directors earlier that he will use the opportunity to retire in 2021 at the age of sixty. In accordance with the jointly agreed schedule, Ojanen will continue as the CEO and the Chairman of the Boards of Aspo’s subsidiaries as usual until Jansson starts in the role.

Rolf Jansson is currently the President and CEO of VR Group. Jansson has worked for VR Group since 2009. Prior to his appointment as the CEO of VR Group in 2016, he first worked as the company's Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and then at VR Transpoint, where he was responsible for business reform and competitiveness development. He has also previously worked as an Executive Director at Nordea Corporate Finance and as a management consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton. Jansson has a master's degree in engineering and a master's degree in economics.

“Rolf's business acumen and extensive managerial experience are an excellent starting point for the position of Aspo's CEO. He also has strong understanding of logistics and the Eastern market – both of great importance for Aspo's businesses. The selection of the CEO was preceded by a thorough recruitment process, and Rolf’s experience and expertise best met our requirements. I believe that Rolf is the right person to lead Aspo in the years to come and to take care of creating shareholder value in a responsible and stakeholder-friendly way,” said Gustav Nyberg, Chairman of Aspo’s Board of Directors.

“I look forward to the opportunity to learn more about Aspo’s team and businesses. I am convinced that Aspo is in a good position to succeed in the post-Covid economy. My goal is to further develop Aspo's business portfolio holistically and sustainably, focusing on both growth and profitability,” said Rolf Jansson.


Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin and Telko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.

