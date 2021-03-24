 

Summary of FLSmidth & Co. A/S' Annual General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 18:07  |  16   |   |   

Company Announcement No. 4-2021:

On Wednesday 24 March 2021 at 4 PM (CET), FLSmidth & Co. A/S held its Annual General Meeting as a completely electronic meeting with the following agenda:

  1. The Board of Directors' report on the company’s activities in 2020

  2. Presentation and approval of the Annual Report 2020

  3. Approval of the Board of Directors’ fees
    1. Final approval of fees for 2020
    2. Preliminary approval of fees for 2021

  4. Distribution of profits or covering of losses in accordance with the approved Annual Report

  5. Presentation of the Remuneration Report 2020 for an advisory vote

  6. Election of members to the Board of Directors

  7. Election of company auditor

  8. Proposals from the Board of Directors

    1. Amendment of the articles of association – renewal of the Board of Directors’ authorisations to increase the company’s share capital

    2. Amendment of the articles of association – authorisation to the Board of Directors to decide to hold general meetings partially or fully by electronic means

    3. Treasury shares

  9. Proposal from shareholders AkademikerPension and LD Fonde

  10. Any other business

------------------------------------------

Re 1: The General Meeting took note of the Board of Directors' report.

Re 2: The General Meeting approved the Annual Report 2020.

Re 3: Approval of Board of Directors' fees:

a: The General Meeting approved the Board of Directors' fees for 2020.
b: The General Meeting approved the preliminary determination of fees for 2021.

Re. 4: The Board of Directors' proposal regarding distribution of dividends was adopted.

Re 5: The Remuneration Report 2020 was approved by advisory vote.

Re 6: The General Meeting re-elected Mr. Vagn Ove Sørensen, Mr. Tom Knutzen, Mr. Richard Robinson Smith (Rob Smith), Ms. Anne Louise Eberhard, Ms. Gillian Dawn Winckler and Mr. Thrasyvoulos Moraitis to the Board of Directors.

Also, an employee election meeting had been held at which Leif Gundtoft, Claus Østergaard and Carsten Hansen were elected employee representatives for the Group. Bodil Recke, Jens Peter Koch and Søren Quistgaard were elected alternates.

Re 7: The General Meeting adopted the proposal by the Board of Directors to reappoint EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as auditor in accordance with the recommendation from the Audit Committee.

Re 8.1: Amendment of the articles of association – renewal of the Board of Directors’ authorisations to increase the company’s share capital - was approved. The authorisation is thereby extended until 24 March 2026 with a total aggregate issue of new shares of DKK 100,000,000.

Re 8.2: Amendment of the articles of association – authorisation to the Board of Directors to decide to hold general meetings partially or fully by electronic means was approved.

Re 8.3: The Board of Directors’ proposal to authorise the company to repurchase treasury shares until the next Annual General Meeting was approved.

Re 9: Proposal from shareholders AkademikerPension and LD Fonde to publish corporate country-by-country tax reporting in line with the Global Reporting Initiative’s standard (GRI 207: Tax 2019) starting from the financial year 2021 was approved.


The Chairman of the Annual General Meeting closed the Annual General Meeting at 17.08 (CET).

39.37 % of the votes were represented at the Annual General Meeting.


At the subsequent Board Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Mr. Vagn Ove Sørensen as Chairman and Mr. Tom Knutzen as Vice Chairman. 

Attachment


FLSmidth & A/S Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Summary of FLSmidth & Co. A/S' Annual General Meeting Company Announcement No. 4-2021: On Wednesday 24 March 2021 at 4 PM (CET), FLSmidth & Co. A/S held its Annual General Meeting as a completely electronic meeting with the following agenda: The Board of Directors' report on the company’s …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
Euro Manganese gibt Privatplatzierung bekannt, um die Entwicklung von hochreinen Manganprodukten zu ...
Embrace the Unexpected: Kolab Project Launches First Cannabis Concentrate with 232 Series Diamonds
Bionano Genomics Announces Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
New cost-competitive, large-scale filter press can recycle up to 95% of water for mine sites
23.02.21
NOTICE TO CONVENE the Annual General Meeting of FLSmidth & Co. A/S

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
11
FLSmidth - Mining und Cement