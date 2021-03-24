 

Decisions Adopted by eQ Plc's Annual General Meeting

eQ Plc Stock Exchange Release
24 March 2021, at 7.30 p.m.

eQ Plc’s Annual General Meeting, held on Wednesday 24 March 2021 in Helsinki (“AGM”), decided upon the following:

Confirmation of the financial statements

eQ Plc’s AGM confirmed the financial statement of the company, which included the group financial statements, the report by the Board of Directors and the auditor’s report for the financial year 2020.

Decision in respect of the result shown on the balance sheet and distribution of the assets from the invested unrestricted equity fund

The AGM confirmed the proposal by the Board of Directors that a dividend of 0.64 euros per share and a return of capital of 0.06 euros per share be paid from the invested unrestricted equity fund. The dividend and return of capital shall be paid to shareholders who on the record date for the payment, 26 March 2021, are recorded in the shareholders register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd. The dividend and return of capital shall be paid on 6 April 2021.

Discharge from liability to the Board of Directors and Managing Director

The AGM decided to grant discharge from liability to the Board of Directors and the Managing Director.

Remuneration Report for governing bodies

The Annual General Meeting decided to adopt the Remuneration Report for the governing bodies.

Remuneration Policy for governing bodies

The Annual General Meeting decided to adopt the Remuneration Policy for the governing bodies.

The number of Board members, appointment of Board members and the remuneration of the members of the Board

According to the decision of the AGM, six Board members, being Nicolas Berner, Georg Ehrnrooth, Timo Kokkila, Lotta Kopra and Tomas von Rettig were re-elected as members to the Board of Directors and Janne Larma was elected as new member to the Board of Directors. The term of office of the Board members ends at the close of the next Annual General Meeting. The AGM decided that the members of the Board would receive remuneration as follows: the Chair of the Board will receive 5,000 euros per month, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors will receive 4,000 euros and the Board members will receive 3,000 euros per month. In addition, a compensation of 500 euros per meeting will be paid for all the Board members for each attended Board meeting and travel and lodging costs will be compensated in accordance with the company’s expense policy. Prior to the AGM, the nominees had indicated that on selection, they will select Janne Larma as Chair of the Board of Directors and Georg Ehrnrooth as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors.

