 

BlackRock Nominates Hans E. Vestberg to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 22:00  |  52   |   |   

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today announced that Hans E. Vestberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Verizon Communications Inc., has been nominated to join its Board of Directors. Mr. Vestberg will be included as a nominee in BlackRock’s 2021 Proxy Statement and, if elected by shareholders, will join the Board as an independent director after the Company’s Annual Meeting on May 26th.

“Hans’ leadership and international experience, as well as his deep knowledge of technology and sustainability, perfectly align with some of BlackRock’s most important priorities. He will bring valuable insights to our Board as we expand in key markets in Europe, use technology to continue transforming our business, and further embed sustainability into our investment processes and corporate practices,” said Laurence D. Fink, BlackRock Chairman and CEO.

Mathis Cabiallavetta, who has served the Board with distinction since 2007, will not stand for re-election at BlackRock’s Annual Meeting. “I want to thank Mathis for his passion and dedication to BlackRock and its shareholders over the last 13 years,” said Mr. Fink. “His expertise and advice at critical moments in BlackRock’s growth, particularly in Europe, have been invaluable to the Board and to me personally.”

BlackRock’s other 15 board members will all stand for re-election. Of the 16 candidates nominated for election, which include Mr. Vestberg, 14 are independent. The slate of director nominees includes five women, six non-U.S. or dual citizens, and three individuals who self-identify as racially or ethnically diverse.

Hans E. Vestberg

Mr. Vestberg has served as the CEO of Verizon since 2018 and as Chairman since March 2019. Prior to these roles, Mr. Vestberg served as Verizon’s Chief Technology Officer and President of Global Networks from 2017 to 2018. Before joining Verizon in 2017, Mr. Vestberg served for six years as president and CEO of Ericsson, a multinational networking and telecommunications equipment and services company headquartered in Sweden. Mr. Vestberg is a board member of the UN Foundation and the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative. He also serves as Chairman of the World Economic Forum EDISON Alliance. Mr. Vestberg has lived and worked in China, Chile, Brazil and Mexico, in addition to the U.S. and Sweden.

Seite 1 von 2
BlackRock Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BlackRock Nominates Hans E. Vestberg to Board of Directors BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today announced that Hans E. Vestberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Verizon Communications Inc., has been nominated to join its Board of Directors. Mr. Vestberg will be included as a nominee in BlackRock’s 2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DigitalOcean Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Second Sight Medical Products Announces $27.9 Million Private Placement of Common Stock
The Humana Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million in a Second Year Investment to Kingsley House and ...
ICL to Acquire South American Plant Nutrition Business from Compass Minerals
MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering
UpHealth Appoints Jay Jennings as its CAO
AVEO Announces Pricing of $48.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Amplitude Surgical – Limited Decline in Operating Performances in H1 2020-21
Wells Fargo Enters Agreement with Computershare to Sell Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services
Total Gabon: News Release 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
U.S. Healthcare Enterprises Speed Up Adoption of Digital Services as COVID-19 Requires ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
PRODUCT UPDATE: iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity Style Box ETFs
22.03.21
iShares Takes Steps to Lead Industry in Style Investing
19.03.21
BlackRock Canada Announces March Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs
18.03.21
Coupang ist der grösste asiatische Disrupter seit Alibaba
11.03.21
RBC iShares Expands its Sustainable ETF Platform
03.03.21
BlackRock Announces Reverse Stock Split for iShares Gold Trust
01.03.21
Weltgrößter Vermögensverwalter: Blackrock-Chefstratege Martin Lück: Steilem Neustart könnten Überhitzung und ein inflatorischer Schub folgen
25.02.21
BlackRock Investment Institute Sees Green Energy Transition Driving 25%i Cumulative Gain in Output by 2040

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
13
Klimaschutz-Wende beim Finanzgiganten?: BlackRock-Manager hören auf Greta: Nachhaltigkeit wird Inves