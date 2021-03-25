NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Tryg A/S announces registration of new shares





Tryg A/S ("Tryg" or the "Company") today announces that the offering (the "Offering") of 352,505,989 new shares (the "New Shares") pursuant to the prospectus dated 1 March 2021 (the "Prospectus") has been registered with the Danish Business Authority and that consequently, the Offering has been completed and the Company's registered share capital is nominally DKK 3,273,269,900 divided into 654,653,980 shares with a nominal value of DKK 5 each.

Defined terms used in this announcement shall, unless otherwise defined herein, have the same meanings as set out in the Prospectus.

The gross proceeds of the Offering will total DKK 37,013,128,845 and the net proceeds (gross proceeds after deduction of estimated expenses payable by Tryg) are expected to total approximately DKK 36.463 billion.

Admission to trading and official listing of the New Shares under the existing ISIN code, DK0060636678, on Nasdaq Copenhagen is expected to take place on 29 March 2021. As soon as possible thereafter, the interim ISIN code of the Interim Shares, DK0061534534, will be merged with the ISIN code of the Existing Shares, DK0060636678, and the Interim Shares will automatically be converted into New Shares, expected to take place on 30 March 2021.