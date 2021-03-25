Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Epigenomics AG is Evaluating M&A Options

Berlin, Germany, March 25, 2021 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") is considering strategic options in light of the recent negative reimbursement decision by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for its key product Epi proColon. In particular, the Company is evaluating the market for a potential sale of the Company by way of a share deal (public takeover) or asset deal to one or more investors as part of an M&A transaction. For this purpose, a corresponding sales process has been set up and the Company is in discussions with several potential parties. The Company has mandated a leading international investment bank as advisor in connection with the sales process.

