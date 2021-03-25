 

DGAP-Adhoc Epigenomics AG is Evaluating M&A Options

Epigenomics AG is Evaluating M&A Options

Berlin, Germany, March 25, 2021 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") is considering strategic options in light of the recent negative reimbursement decision by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for its key product Epi proColon. In particular, the Company is evaluating the market for a potential sale of the Company by way of a share deal (public takeover) or asset deal to one or more investors as part of an M&A transaction. For this purpose, a corresponding sales process has been set up and the Company is in discussions with several potential parties. The Company has mandated a leading international investment bank as advisor in connection with the sales process.

Contact:
Company
Epigenomics AG, Geneststraße 5, 10829 Berlin
Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, e-mail: contact@epigenomics.com

Investor Relations
IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Fabian Kirchmann, tel +49 221 9140 970, e-mail: ir@epigenomics.com

 

Important Notice

This publication does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell, or issue or the solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities. This publication does, in particular, not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the laws of any state within the U.S., and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, except that the offered shares may be offered or sold to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on certain exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This publication and the information contained herein may not be distributed or sent into the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales of the securities described herein would be prohibited by applicable laws, and should not be distributed to United States persons or by way of publications with a general circulation in the United States. No public offering of the shares is being made in the United States. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan.

