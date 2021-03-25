Torex Gold Reports Exploration Results From the Media Luna 2020 Infill Drilling Program

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) announces results from the 2020 infill drilling program at Media Luna. The primary purpose of the infill program was to upgrade Inferred Mineral resources to the Indicated category within Media Luna Upper (“MLU”). The program follows on the 2017-2019 infill program carried out in Media Luna Lower (“MLL”), which resulted in a maiden Indicated resource of 2.24 million gold-equivalent ounces.

“Results of the 2020 infill drilling program have enhanced our understanding of the Media Luna deposit, specifically in MLU, where the 2020 program was focused. Assay results received to date validate the lateral and horizontal continuity of the mineralized skarn zone in MLU and confirm the presence of higher-grade mineralized zones within the broader resource envelope, as outlined in Table 1. The results also indicate that, while grade is relatively consistent, there is more pronounced variability in the thickness of the mineralized skarn zone in MLU, as compared to MLL.

“Given the Government mandated COVID-19 suspension of business activities in April 2020, the infill drill program was suspended for close to three months. While our exploration team did a commendable job resuming and accelerating the program post suspension, the planned 128-drill hole program was not fully completed by year-end, with the remaining 20 holes finished in late-February. Upon receipt of final assays, results from the remaining 20 drill holes will be incorporated within the geological and block models, with the release of an updated Mineral Resource estimate to follow in Q2 2021.

“With completion of the 2020 drill program, we have now started a 44,000-metre infill program targeting to upgrade Inferred resources between MLL and MLU. The resulting updated resource estimate will form the basis for the Media Luna Feasibility Study, which is on track to be concluded in Q1 2022.”

TABLE 1: HIGHLIGHTS OF 2020 INFILL DRILLING RESULTS AT MEDIA LUNA4

DH ID1



Interval (m) True2

Length (m)



Au (g/t)



Ag (g/t)



Cu (%)



AuEq3

(g/t)



From To ML20-407D 432.00 445.87 13.66 6.16 79.3 3.58 12.73 ML20-408D 359.67 373.05 13.18 7.59 7.8 0.66 8.72 ML20-417D 341.00 352.93 11.92 11.25 12.5 0.64 12.40 ML20-418D 418.35 441.17 22.47 5.45 42.9 2.48 9.84 ML20-426D 419.02 427.17 5.24 45.39 33.8 1.61 48.33 ML20-427D 368.73 382.00 13.22 8.45 18.8 1.09 10.38 ML20-433D 427.56 442.21 14.59 9.37 190.4 6.60 22.05 ML20-437D 405.14 422.46 16.81 5.07 13.1 1.00 6.79 ML20-443D 420.20 433.93 13.68 9.88 44.2 1.72 13.11 ML20-446D 454.53 476.75 21.46 5.36 48.3 2.28 9.51 ML20-454D 402.56 427.33 16.57 9.16 9.4 0.85 10.60 ML20-456D 445.93 462.52 16.17 6.96 8.7 0.80 8.31 ML20-458D 320.47 353.88 25.47 5.90 8.7 0.70 7.11 ML20-468D



434.73 452.19 15.42 4.67 20.4 0.74 6.08 457.28 475.22 15.84 4.89 44.8 1.67 8.05 ML20-471D 446.70 462.26 8.92 31.70 27.4 1.17 33.86 ML20-475D 351.82 362.00 9.15 8.55 111.0 3.00 14.62 ML20-480D 456.21 468.67 10.79 4.69 51.8 1.96 8.39 ML20-492DA 404.00 433.34 22.95 25.46 36.3 0.83 27.21

Notes to Highlights drilling results table:

“D” in the drill hole number (“DH ID”) indicates a directionally drilled hole, off a ‘mother’ drill hole. “DA” denotes a bypass hole from the principal hole. Intersections are reported as true thickness, based on current geological understanding of the mineralization. The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq. = Au (g/t) + Cu % *(77.16/49.83) + Ag (g/t) * (0.64/49.83).; assumes 100% metal recoveries; metal prices used were: gold = US$1,550/oz, silver = US$20.00/oz, & copper = US$3.50/lb. See notes in Table 1 for compositing parameters.

Highlights from 2020 infill drilling program are outlined in Table 1, with a full list of drill hole results reported in Table 2. Refer to Figure 1 for general location map and Figures 2 to 5 for geology, drill hole locations, and selected assay results.

The infill drilling conducted to date has increased drill density in specific areas of the resource model to an approximate 30-metre spacing (from an approximate 100-metre spacing). The 2017-2019 infill drilling program at MLL successfully upgraded 2.24 million gold equivalent ounces (12.6 million tonnes at an average gold equivalent grade of 5.55 g/t), including 1.32 million ounces of gold (gold grade of 3.27 g/t) with the remainder of the Indicated resource attributable to copper, and to a lesser extent silver. The 2020 infill program was executed with the primary purpose of upgrading Inferred Mineral resources in MLU to the Indicated category.

The Company received assay results for 108 holes of the planned 128-hole drill program, with assay results still outstanding for the remaining 20 drill holes completed following year-end. The 2021 infill drilling program is targeting to upgrade Inferred Mineral resources for portions of the deposit located between MLL and MLU. The cost of the 44,000-metre program in 2021 is guided at US$14 million.

The final, upgraded Mineral resource estimate for Media Luna, due for completion in Q1 2022, is expected to provide for a more robust mine plan in the upcoming Feasibility Study. Unlike the 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessment, which was based solely on Inferred Mineral resources, the upcoming Feasibility Study and Mineral reserves will be generated using Measured and Indicated Mineral resources, as per the requirements of National Instrument 43-101. The Feasibility Study is scheduled for release in Q1 2022 and will form part of an updated Technical Report for the Morelos Property. This report will also include an updated mine plan for the Company’s El Limón Guajes mine, located seven kilometres to the north of Media Luna.

GEOLOGY

The Media Luna deposit is hosted within the Mesozoic carbonate-rich Morelos Platform, which has been intruded by Paleocene stocks, sills, and dykes of granodioritic to tonalitic composition. Skarn-hosted gold-silver-copper mineralization is developed within the sedimentary rocks along the contacts of intrusive rocks as well as within altered dykes of the skarn envelope. The main portion of this mineralized package dips to the southwest at approximately 30°; in the lowest part of the known mineralization, the dip steepens to approximately 60°, while the northernmost portion of the deposit dips to the north, resulting in a broad antiformal geometry of the deposit.

Mineralization at Media Luna is hosted in skarn that developed at the contact of the intrusive granodiorite and overlying sedimentary rocks; the skarn is characterized by a mineral assemblage of pyroxene, garnet, and magnetite. Metal deposition and sulfidation occurred during retrograde alteration and is associated with a mineral assemblage comprising amphibole, phlogopite, chlorite, and calcite ± quartz ± epidote as well as variable amounts of magnetite and sulfides, primarily pyrrhotite. Additional mineralization is associated with skarn developed within and along dykes and sills above the main granodiorite intrusion. Endoskarn from the granodiorite intrusive also shows localized mineralization in MLU related to quartz vein systems.

Additional information on the Media Luna deposit, the updated Media Luna Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) and analytical and sampling process is available in the Company’s technical report (2018 Technical Report) entitled the “Morelos Property, NI 43-101 Technical Report, ELG Mine Complex, Life of Mine Plan and Media Luna Preliminary Economic Assessment, Guerrero State, Mexico”, dated effective March 31, 2018 filed on September 4, 2018 on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website at www.torexgold.com.

QUALITY CONTROL

At the Company’s Morelos Gold Property (see description above), all the Media Luna project drill core is logged and sampled at the core facility within the project camp under the supervision of Nicolas Landon, Chief Exploration Geologist for the Media Luna project. A geologist marks the individual samples for analysis and sample intervals, sample numbers, standards and blanks are entered into the database. The core is cut in half lengthwise using an electric core saw equipped with a diamond tipped blade. One half of the core is placed into a plastic sample bag and sealed with zip ties in preparation for shipment. The other half of the core is returned to the core box and retained for future reference in the Company core shack with the assay pulps and coarse rejects. The core samples are picked up at the project camp and delivered to Bureau Veritas (“BV”) to conduct all the analytical work.

Sample preparation is carried out by BV at its facilities in Durango, Mexico and consists of crushing a 1 kg sample to >70% passing 2 mm followed by pulverisation of 500 g to >85% passing 75 μm. Gold is analyzed at the BV facilities in Hermosillo, Mexico following internal analytical protocols (FA430) and comprises a 30g fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples yielding results >10 g/t Au are re-assayed by fire assay with gravimetric finish (FA530-Au). Copper and silver analyses are completed at the BV facilities in Vancouver, Canada as part of a multi-element geochemical analysis by an aqua regia digestion with detection by ICP-ES/MS using BV internal analytical protocol AQ270. Overlimits for the multielement package are analyzed by internal protocol AQ374.

Torex has a sampling and analytical Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”) program in place that has been approved by BV and is overseen by Nicolas Landon, Chief Exploration Geologist for the Media Luna Project. The program includes 5% each of Certified Reference Materials and Blanks; blind duplicates are not included, but Torex evaluates the results of internal BV laboratory duplicates. Torex uses an independent laboratory to check selected assay samples and reference materials and has retained a consultant to audit the QAQC data for every drill campaign at Media Luna. The QAQC procedure is described in more detail in the 2018 Technical Report filed on SEDAR on September 4, 2018.

QUALIFIED PERSONS

Lars Weiershäuser Ph.D., P. Geo. has reviewed, verified, and approved the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the drill results, and he consents to the inclusion in this release of said data in the form and context in which they appear in this news release. Dr. Weiershäuser is a Qualified Person within the meaning of the Canadian Securities Administrator’s National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101); he is a Registered Member of the Professional Society of Geoscientists Ontario (APGO #1504), has experience relevant to the style of mineralization under consideration and is the Resource Manager for the Company.

ABOUT TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.

Torex is an intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Gold Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometers southwest of Mexico City. The Company's principal assets are the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón, Guajes and El Limón Sur open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine including zones referred to as Sub-Sill and El Limón Deep, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, which is in the commercial production stage as of April 1, 2016, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an early stage development project, and for which the Company issued an updated preliminary economic assessment in September 2018. The property remains 75% unexplored.

Forward Looking Information

Media Luna Mineral Resource Estimate

Table 2 – 2020 Media Luna Infill Drilling Results

Drill-Hole3 Target Area UTM-E (m) UTM-N (m) Elevation (m) Hole Type Mother Hole Azimuth Dip Final Depth (m) Intersection True Length2,3 (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) AuEq4 (g/t) Lithology From (m) To (m) ML20-385 MLU 423155.6 1985049.1 1567.03 CD 32.17 -73.52 398.50 326.10 345.03 18.79 0.95 10.6 0.55 1.94 Skarn Composite 1 ML20-387 MLU 423229.0 1985003.7 1563.709 CD 34.33 -72.74 388.35 52.30 58.80 6.49 7.86 347.5 0.20 12.65 Iso 338.77 341.58 2.81 0.10 6.4 1.19 2.02 Skarn Composite 1 343.95 344.45 0.50 0.95 7.5 0.74 2.19 Skarn Composite 2 ML20-388D MLU 423155.6 1985049.1 1567.032 DD ML20-385 368.45 316.45 320.29 3.61 9.68 26.3 1.10 11.72 Skarn Composite 1 326.00 326.62 0.58 1.69 18.0 0.90 3.32 Skarn Composite 2 ML20-389D MLU 423155.6 1985049.1 1567.032 DD ML20-385 460.25 310.00 310.94 0.94 1.53 12.9 0.46 2.41 Skarn Composite 1 314.80 319.66 4.85 2.19 3.8 0.15 2.48 Skarn Composite 2 329.68 332.35 2.67 0.51 19.4 1.01 2.33 Skarn Composite 3 ML20-390D MLU 423155.6 1985049.1 1567.03 DD ML20-385 365.40 333.44 336.43 2.89 1.59 9.6 0.86 3.05 Skarn Composite 1 ML20-391D MLU 423229.0 1985003.7 1563.709 DD ML20-387 386.9 338.81 339.81 0.98 0.76 21.2 0.71 2.13 Skarn Composite 1 343.68 345.66 1.95 0.61 9.7 0.69 1.81 Skarn Composite 2 352.50 353.78 1.26 8.01 47.8 3.46 13.98 Skarn Composite 3 ML20-393D MLU 423155.6 1985049.1 1567.032 DD ML20-385 392.95 327.77 328.32 0.52 0.39 17.7 1.03 2.21 Skarn Composite 1 355.04 355.54 0.47 4.11 18.9 1.03 5.94 Skarn Composite 2 ML20-394D MLU 423229.0 1985003.7 1563.71 DD ML20-387 371.55 No Significant Values ML20-397D MLU 423155.6 1985049.1 1567.03 DD ML20-385 371.70 325.97 331.11 5.06 0.44 8.4 0.89 1.93 Skarn Composite 1 ML20-398D MLU 423229.0 1985003.7 1563.71 DD ML20-387 362.40 No Significant Values ML20-399D MLU 423155.6 1985049.1 1567.032 DD ML20-385 357.25 318.24 322.24 3.76 6.66 61.0 1.89 10.36 Skarn Composite 1 344.76 346.24 1.39 3.07 1.5 0.02 3.13 Skarn Composite 2 ML20-401D MLU 423229.0 1985003.7 1563.71 DD ML20-387 356.45 No Significant Values ML20-403D MLU 423155.6 1985049.1 1567.032 DD ML20-385 475.25 329.06 330.06 0.96 0.60 16.6 0.70 1.89 Skarn Composite 1 354.26 360.43 6.04 0.15 6.5 0.86 1.57 Skarn Composite 2 379.16 379.78 0.61 2.03 4.5 0.11 2.26 Skarn Composite 3 397.00 398.00 0.98 7.43 1.1 0.00 7.45 Skarn Composite 4 436.08 437.08 0.98 1.16 19.8 0.46 2.13 Skarn Composite 5 440.42 441.42 0.98 2.21 3.2 0.05 2.33 Skarn Composite 6 454.74 455.40 0.65 6.15 2.6 0.07 6.29 Skarn Composite 7 461.00 462.00 0.96 1.88 4.0 0.07 2.04 Skarn Composite 8 ML20-404 MLU 423032.8 1985141.0 1572.796 CD 21.3 -68.45 387.75 132.77 136.00 3.18 2.08 5.1 0.01 2.15 Skarn Composite 1 146.37 146.87 0.49 1.80 23.2 0.64 3.09 Skarn Composite 2 331.33 332.04 0.70 1.33 10.7 1.18 3.29 Skarn Composite 3 365.00 369.10 4.04 4.90 2.0 0.01 4.94 Skarn Composite 4 ML20-405 MLU 423072.8 1985130.1 1578.655 CD 47.14 -72 377.65 327.71 328.68 0.91 0.82 21.0 1.23 3.00 Skarn Composite 1 358.62 359.62 0.94 2.83 5.0 0.07 2.99 Skarn Composite 2 373.00 374.00 0.94 5.73 0.7 0.00 5.74 Granodiorite ML20-407D MLU 423158.4 1985050.5 1567.139 DD ML20-406 475.15 348.36 353.90 5.10 1.92 24.7 1.10 3.93 Marble - Skarn 380.43 380.96 0.51 84.40 116.5 3.95 92.01 Skarn Composite 1 394.68 401.40 6.62 3.75 110.7 2.89 9.65 Skarn Composite 2 421.00 424.20 3.13 5.11 169.6 7.70 19.23 Skarn Composite 3 432.00 445.87 13.66 6.16 79.3 3.58 12.73 Skarn Composite 4 456.07 456.85 0.77 3.57 1.5 0.05 3.66 Granodiorite 458.85 459.42 0.56 2.06 1.4 0.04 2.13 Granodiorite ML20-408D MLU 423072.8 1985130.1 1578.655 DD ML20-405 408.15 359.67 373.05 13.18 7.59 7.8 0.66 8.72 Skarn Composite 1 381.00 403.00 21.67 2.90 0.9 0.01 2.92 Skarn Composite 2 ML20-410 MLU 423230.1 1985003.2 1563.785 CD 35.35 -62.36 475.3 397.79 400.30 2.17 1.46 25.5 1.94 4.79 Skarn Composite 1 411.12 411.63 0.44 31.30 152.5 4.89 40.83 Skarn Composite 2 ML20-412D MLU 423032.8 1985141.0 1572.796 DD ML20-404 401.75 336.77 337.77 0.98 2.78 0.6 0.01 2.80 Skarn Composite 1 342.88 349.58 6.60 4.79 79.5 3.55 11.31 Skarn Composite 2 ML20-413D MLU 423072.8 1985130.1 1578.655 DD ML20-405 387.3 207.30 208.00 0.68 5.69 3.2 0.00 5.74 Skarn Composite 1 221.00 223.00 1.95 2.68 1.1 0.00 2.69 Skarn Composite 2 226.89 227.65 0.74 2.01 0.3 0.00 2.02 Skarn Composite 3 317.94 325.00 6.78 1.90 5.5 0.34 2.49 Skarn Composite 4 ML20-414D MLU 423032.8 1985141.0 1572.796 DD ML20-404 389.75 355.72 356.77 1.04 1.80 5.5 0.59 2.78 Skarn Composite 1 361.91 362.84 0.92 4.47 115.9 7.30 17.26 Skarn Composite 2 ML20-415D MLU 423158.4 1985050.5 1567.139 DD ML20-406 481.25 411.00 412.00 1.00 2.96 0.3 0.01 2.99 Skarn Composite 1 435.94 442.80 6.83 1.07 11.2 0.79 2.43 Skarn Composite 2 445.67 446.67 1.00 2.33 1.8 0.08 2.47 Granodiorite 449.72 450.72 1.00 2.38 0.9 0.04 2.45 Granodiorite 467.00 468.00 0.98 2.90 3.6 0.40 3.57 Granodiorite ML20-416D MLU 423072.8 1985130.1 1578.655 DD ML20-405 396.4 200.81 201.54 0.73 3.18 2.9 0.00 3.22 Skarn Composite 1 226.68 228.51 1.83 2.06 85.6 2.48 7.00 Skarn Composite 2 320.00 322.00 2.00 3.76 0.8 0.00 3.78 Skarn Composite 3 327.00 328.00 1.00 2.09 0.3 0.00 2.10 Skarn Composite 4 333.99 335.61 1.62 2.76 10.8 0.15 3.12 Skarn Composite 5 343.68 348.28 4.59 1.30 10.0 0.31 1.91 Skarn Composite 6 364.49 365.06 0.57 2.16 0.3 0.00 2.16 Skarn Composite 7 ML20-417D MLU 423032.8 1985141.0 1572.796 DD ML20-404 389.8 329.28 330.20 0.92 3.03 1.1 0.00 3.05 FBP Dyke 341.00 352.93 11.92 11.25 12.5 0.64 12.40 Skarn Composite 1 ML20-418D MLU 423230.1 1985003.2 1563.785 DD ML20-410 487.4 370.04 376.33 6.19 4.98 6.6 0.37 5.63 Skarn Composite 1 381.63 392.86 11.06 0.61 11.6 0.67 1.79 Skarn Composite 2 400.58 406.71 6.04 3.64 32.3 1.29 6.05 Skarn Composite 3 418.35 441.17 22.47 5.45 42.9 2.48 9.84 Skarn Composite 4 482.00 482.74 0.73 1.18 5.8 0.44 1.94 Skarn Composite 5 ML20-419 MLU 422697.4 1984985.6 1472.55 CD 49.6 -66.41 244.95 No Significant Values ML20-419A MLU 422697.4 1984985.6 1472.55 DD ML20-419 524.40 452.35 454.52 2.10 1.87 19.2 0.85 3.43 Skarn Composite 1 ML20-420D MLU 423158.4 1985050.5 1567.139 DD ML20-406 484.3 386.88 387.44 0.55 2.58 1.7 0.07 2.71 Skarn Composite 1 406.14 416.49 10.16 9.39 61.1 1.76 12.91 Skarn Composite 2 426.39 461.00 33.95 2.57 13.7 0.48 3.49 Skarn Composite 3 472.87 473.45 0.57 0.71 16.9 0.79 2.14 Granodiorite ML20-421D MLU 423072.8 1985130.1 1578.655 DD ML20-405 466.1 124.48 125.45 0.90 3.11 1.6 0.01 3.14 Skarn Composite 1 268.93 269.50 0.53 2.00 0.7 0.03 2.06 Skarn Composite 2 307.08 307.90 0.76 2.08 62.8 1.62 5.40 Skarn Composite 3 382.31 383.31 0.93 2.13 0.9 0.02 2.17 Skarn Composite 4 389.33 389.95 0.57 4.34 0.5 0.00 4.35 Skarn Composite 5 396.00 396.70 0.65 1.44 10.8 0.36 2.14 Skarn Composite 6 399.00 405.00 5.56 1.47 1.8 0.12 1.68 Granodiorite ML20-422D MLU 423032.8 1985141.0 1572.796 DD ML20-404 453.7 332.67 336.56 2.75 0.13 7.8 1.21 2.10 Skarn Composite 1 342.33 343.04 0.50 0.09 5.6 1.09 1.86 Skarn Composite 2 349.96 350.79 0.59 0.50 6.7 0.93 2.03 Skarn Composite 3 360.52 361.52 0.71 4.49 20.3 1.73 7.44 Skarn Composite 4 376.68 379.00 1.64 9.93 1.5 0.01 9.96 Skarn Composite 5 386.00 389.31 2.34 3.18 1.5 0.02 3.22 Skarn Composite 6 ML20-423D MLU 423230.1 1985003.2 1563.785 DD ML20-410 484.35 415.37 432.04 16.51 3.26 22.8 0.90 4.95 Skarn Composite 1 445.00 446.00 0.99 3.53 1.1 0.00 3.55 Granodiorite ML20-424D MLU 423158.4 1985050.5 1567.139 DD ML20-406 506.2 373.52 386.10 5.32* 10.40 21.6 1.68 13.28 Skarn Composite 1 420.46 421.46 0.42 2.51 0.5 0.02 2.53 Skarn Composite 2 431.43 455.89 10.34* 4.47 19.5 0.79 5.95 Skarn Composite 3 462.00 463.00 0.42 16.60 9.4 0.03 16.77 Skarn Composite 4 472.79 473.79 0.42 1.01 16.2 0.68 2.27 Granodiorite 480.57 481.32 0.32 6.71 1.0 0.01 6.74 Granodiorite ML20-425D MLU 423072.8 1985130.1 1578.655 DD ML20-405 426.8 201.00 201.62 0.58 4.09 17.3 0.01 4.33 Skarn Composite 1 330.46 331.44 0.92 1.02 70.1 2.77 6.21 Skarn Composite 2 337.91 345.00 6.66 1.37 35.3 0.89 3.19 Skarn Composite 3 363.00 364.00 0.94 2.92 3.5 0.03 3.01 Granodiorite 368.85 369.46 0.57 15.40 14.8 0.11 15.77 Skarn Composite 4 379.06 380.06 0.94 2.82 0.7 0.01 2.83 Granodiorite ML20-426D MLU 423230.1 1985003.2 1563.785 DD ML20-410 469.15 377.00 377.69 0.44 1.21 21.0 1.38 3.61 Skarn Composite 1 391.07 391.68 0.39 5.35 2.4 0.03 5.42 Skarn Composite 2 419.02 427.17 5.24 45.39 33.8 1.61 48.33 Skarn Composite 3 ML20-427D MLU 423032.8 1985141.0 1572.796 DD ML20-404 429.35 368.73 382.00 13.22 8.45 18.8 1.09 10.38 Skarn Composite 1 387.70 388.41 0.71 2.63 0.3 0.00 2.64 Skarn Composite 2 ML20-428D MLU 423158.4 1985050.5 1567.139 DD ML20-406 499.5 384.59 385.14 0.30 0.41 15.6 0.99 2.14 Skarn Composite 1 385.93 386.43 0.27 0.09 16.6 1.12 2.03 Marble 388.84 390.36 0.83 0.49 7.8 1.18 2.42 Skarn 402.90 403.44 0.29 26.60 2.1 0.17 26.89 Skarn Composite 1 431.57 435.76 2.28 4.58 12.8 0.58 5.64 Skarn Composite 2 449.65 452.03 1.30 3.71 42.1 2.56 8.22 Skarn Composite 3 458.66 459.66 0.54 1.96 21.3 0.75 3.39 Skarn Composite 4 463.69 469.00 2.89 1.52 3.6 0.22 1.91 Skarn Composite 5 ML20-429D MLU 423072.8 1985130.1 1578.655 DD ML20-405 420.35 309.10 310.10 0.94 2.67 0.3 0.00 2.67 Skarn Composite 1 342.50 343.34 0.79 1.06 10.4 0.54 2.04 Skarn Composite 2 356.70 357.41 0.67 15.70 2.7 0.00 15.74 Skarn Composite 3 376.00 377.00 0.94 2.50 0.7 0.01 2.52 Skarn Composite 4 390.49 391.24 0.70 3.15 7.0 0.04 3.30 Granodiorite 403.00 405.00 1.88 3.32 0.7 0.00 3.33 Granodiorite 413.00 415.05 1.93 4.07 1.3 0.00 4.09 Granodiorite ML20-431D MLU 423230.1 1985003.2 1563.785 DD ML20-410 469.05 375.68 381.77 6.08 4.75 16.6 1.26 6.92 Skarn Composite 1 393.75 405.93 12.15 2.90 36.7 2.60 7.40 Skarn Composite 2 411.64 415.48 3.83 3.47 4.0 0.10 3.67 Skarn Composite 3 422.00 438.00 15.96 7.82 11.6 0.24 8.35 Skarn Composite 4 ML20-432D MLU 423032.8 1985141.0 1572.796 DD ML20-404 392 174.20 176.95 0.80 0.23 28.9 1.30 2.62 Skarn Composite 1 298.97 302.42 3.44 6.44 19.6 0.21 7.02 Skarn Composite 2 333.60 371.30 37.56 1.90 22.0 1.50 4.51 Skarn Composite 3 ML20-433D MLU 423158.4 1985050.5 1567.139 DD ML20-406 478.2 380.81 382.61 1.79 4.03 31.2 2.01 7.54 Skarn Composite 1 388.25 389.00 0.75 6.33 0.3 0.00 6.34 Skarn Composite 2 395.94 396.49 0.55 11.00 166.6 5.44 21.57 Skarn Composite 3 417.86 418.43 0.57 3.16 0.3 0.00 3.16 Skarn Composite 4 427.56 442.21 14.59 9.37 190.4 6.60 22.05 Skarn Composite 5 451.28 452.04 0.76 4.36 104.3 3.11 10.52 Skarn Composite 6 458.76 460.37 1.60 4.18 0.8 0.01 4.20 Granodiorite ML20-434D MLU 422697.4 1984985.6 1472.548 DD ML20-419A 493.4 365.05 366.71 1.66 5.96 15.8 0.35 6.71 Skarn Composite 1 412.86 413.64 0.78 1.91 47.1 0.91 3.94 Marble 423.69 424.43 0.74 1.79 19.8 0.44 2.72 Skarn Composite 2 439.99 451.97 11.98 1.59 10.0 0.74 2.86 Skarn Composite 3 464.60 466.00 1.40 26.96 3.1 0.01 27.01 Skarn Composite 4 ML20-435 MLU 422788.1 1984915.5 1486.44 CD 40.51 -67.09 257.45 No Significant Values ML20-436D MLU 423072.8 1985130.1 1578.655 DD ML20-405 408.1 334.12 335.18 1.00 1.49 18.7 1.13 3.49 Skarn Composite 1 365.07 367.24 2.04 7.95 19.9 1.90 11.15 Skarn Composite 2 375.41 376.41 0.94 5.71 2.4 0.05 5.82 Skarn Composite 3 385.31 386.31 0.94 3.01 0.7 0.01 3.03 Skarn Composite 4 393.12 395.51 2.25 5.27 2.7 0.02 5.33 Granodiorite ML20-437D MLU 423230.1 1985003.2 1563.785 DD ML20-410 458.6 369.24 370.55 1.27 0.25 22.9 1.46 2.80 Skarn Composite 1 377.08 378.00 0.89 0.54 24.1 0.97 2.36 Skarn Composite 2 405.14 422.46 16.81 5.07 13.1 1.00 6.79 Skarn Composite 3 432.73 435.35 2.54 10.25 66.6 2.28 14.63 Skarn Composite 4 ML20-438D MLU 423158.4 1985050.5 1567.139 DD ML20-406 475.15 409.65 419.45 9.75 1.20 15.7 0.93 2.84 Skarn Composite 1 430.53 432.00 1.46 3.12 13.6 0.31 3.77 Skarn Composite 2 438.77 449.00 10.08 2.76 5.5 0.43 3.49 Skarn Composite 3 ML20-439 MLU 423034.7 1985141.9 1572.795 CD 29.1 -55.55 419.8 112.87 115.04 2.04 7.39 31.1 0.35 8.34 Iso 128.25 132.02 3.54 2.00 4.5 0.16 2.31 Marble Feox - Veins 136.85 137.49 0.60 1.54 16.0 0.24 2.12 Skarn Composite 1 334.39 336.99 2.44 2.51 55.6 1.70 5.85 Skarn Composite 2 ML20-440D MLU 422697.4 1984985.6 1472.548 DD ML20-419A 503.8 440.94 441.44 0.49 2.77 1.9 0.13 2.99 Marble (Iso) 457.25 457.75 0.49 2.33 7.8 0.11 2.60 Skarn Composite 1 466.35 467.21 0.85 1.36 26.3 0.75 2.86 Marble + py ML20-441D MLU 422788.1 1984915.5 1486.438 DD ML20-435 511.75 388.37 405.21 6.72 1.43 12.9 0.68 2.65 Skarn Composite 1 415.00 420.45 3.39 1.71 22.1 0.65 3.01 Skarn Composite 2 437.91 455.18 10.90 1.65 16.9 0.90 3.27 Skarn Composite 3 461.00 461.62 0.40 0.89 8.7 0.78 2.21 Skarn Composite 4 468.00 470.29 1.47 1.98 32.2 1.16 4.19 Skarn Composite 5 ML20-442 MLU 423073.3 1985131.2 1578.651 CD 42.46 -62.56 455.85 106.54 108.00 1.12 3.03 3.4 0.03 3.13 Iso 111.00 112.61 1.20 2.42 6.2 0.01 2.51 Skarn Composite 1 373.18 376.16 2.28 5.57 42.3 4.55 13.15 Skarn Composite 2 388.30 389.00 0.54 1.38 12.6 0.57 2.42 Granodiorite 392.00 393.00 0.77 3.20 0.6 0.03 3.24 Granodiorite 397.42 397.92 0.38 5.38 1.0 0.01 5.41 Skarn Composite 3 411.00 417.98 5.35 2.26 7.6 0.50 3.14 Skarn Composite 4 430.66 431.21 0.42 1.89 5.6 0.22 2.31 Granodiorite 440.30 442.00 1.29 5.44 8.4 0.22 5.89 Granodiorite ML20-443D MLU 423158.4 1985050.5 1567.139 DD ML20-406 478.2 359.16 366.77 7.58 4.92 35.4 1.88 8.28 Skarn Composite 1 420.20 433.93 13.68 9.88 44.2 1.72 13.11 Skarn Composite 2 448.61 454.00 5.37 1.91 9.1 0.66 3.05 Granodiorite 477.60 478.20 0.60 9.74 1.3 0.01 9.77 Granodiorite ML20-444D MLU 423230.1 1985003.2 1563.785 DD ML20-410 462.95 418.80 424.58 5.69 8.30 21.3 0.76 9.75 Skarn Composite 1 448.00 449.00 0.98 11.30 1.4 0.00 11.32 Dike ML20-445D MLU 423034.7 1985141.9 1572.795 DD ML20-439 417.1 344.37 345.00 0.55 0.65 52.3 1.46 3.59 Skarn Composite 1 384.57 387.29 2.36 3.70 13.3 0.73 5.01 Skarn Composite 2 ML20-446D MLU 422697.4 1984985.6 1472.548 DD ML20-419A 557.45 421.55 422.32 0.74 19.30 15.4 0.15 19.74 Vein 446.18 448.31 2.06 1.49 5.7 0.44 2.25 Skarn Composite 1 454.53 476.75 21.46 5.36 48.3 2.28 9.51 Skarn Composite 2 ML20-447D MLU 422788.1 1984915.5 1486.44 DD ML20-435 525.00 487.89 491.92 4.01 2.24 5.7 0.72 3.43 Skarn Composite 1 ML20-449D MLU 423073.3 1985131.2 1578.651 DD ML20-442 477.85 312.98 313.50 0.50 12.20 1.9 0.01 12.24 Skarn Composite 1 391.77 398.37 6.33 5.37 7.2 0.72 6.58 Skarn Composite 2 426.15 427.15 0.96 3.91 3.7 0.37 4.53 Granodiorite 434.00 437.00 2.88 2.69 0.6 0.04 2.76 Skarn Composite 3 448.67 452.33 3.50 1.83 3.0 0.27 2.29 Granodiorite ML20-450D MLU 423034.7 1985141.9 1572.795 DD ML20-439 411 334.10 334.63 0.33 0.29 34.7 1.00 2.28 Skarn Composite 1 339.38 342.51 1.93 4.12 40.0 0.99 6.18 Skarn Composite 2 378.00 378.56 0.34 1.18 4.7 0.58 2.14 Skarn Composite 3 381.31 382.11 0.49 0.95 8.2 0.76 2.23 Skarn Composite 4 ML20-451A MLU 422851.9 1984849.9 1498.354 DD ML20-451 512.35 454.45 459.00 3.97 3.36 13.0 0.69 4.59 Skarn Composite 1 469.60 470.16 0.50 1.64 8.3 0.45 2.44 Granodiorite ML20-452 MLU 422955.2 1985048.6 1560.71 CD 190.06 -84.55 576.95 No Significant Values ML20-453D MLU 422873.3 1985220.3 1536.255 DD ML20-448 389.45 286.38 286.90 0.37 0.48 107.4 3.30 6.97 Skarn Composite 1 345.87 346.37 0.35 4.27 39.4 1.32 6.83 Skarn Composite 2 353.69 369.94 11.49 1.93 14.5 0.71 3.22 Skarn Composite 3 ML20-454D MLU 423073.3 1985131.2 1578.651 DD ML20-442 499.55 387.55 389.34 1.20 0.87 14.3 1.23 2.96 Skarn Composite 1 402.56 427.33 16.57* 9.16 9.4 0.85 10.60 Skarn Composite 2 438.65 448.02 6.27 9.32 1.2 0.00 9.34 Skarn Composite 3 ML20-455D MLU 423034.7 1985141.9 1572.795 DD ML20-439 392.8 344.49 354.46 9.63 5.69 8.0 1.07 7.46 Skarn Composite 1 367.48 369.51 1.96 5.19 0.8 0.01 5.22 Skarn Composite 2 381.00 382.00 0.97 2.00 1.2 0.05 2.10 Granodiorite ML20-456D MLU 422697.4 1984985.6 1472.548 DD ML20-419A 511.7 411.79 412.79 1.00 2.60 61.7 1.77 6.14 Skarn Composite 1 445.93 462.52 16.17 6.96 8.7 0.80 8.31 Skarn Composite 2 ML20-457D MLU 422788.1 1984915.5 1486.44 DD ML20-435 514.55 432.09 432.81 0.62 0.16 77.3 1.89 4.08 Dike ML20-458D MLU 422873.3 1985220.3 1536.255 DD ML20-448 377.25 304.84 307.10 1.73 3.09 1.6 0.00 3.11 Skarn Composite 1 320.47 353.88 25.47* 5.90 8.7 0.70 7.11 Skarn Composite 2 ML20-459D MLU 423034.7 1985141.9 1572.795 DD ML20-439 416.85 252.56 253.40 0.73 0.76 71.8 2.07 4.90 Skarn Composite 1 354.75 355.18 0.37 1.20 33.0 1.25 3.57 Skarn Composite 2 ML20-460D MLU 423073.3 1985131.2 1578.651 DD ML20-442 420.25 354.08 354.58 0.46 2.89 8.2 0.73 4.13 Skarn Composite 1 369.02 375.46 5.88 7.29 44.0 3.03 12.56 Skarn Composite 2 398.70 403.00 3.93 2.11 3.0 0.30 2.61 Skarn Composite 3 ML20-461D MLU 422873.3 1985220.3 1536.26 DD ML20-448 386.80 304.81 306.81 1.98 4.99 1.9 0 5.02 Skarn Composite 1 ML20-462D MLU 422697.4 1984985.6 1472.548 DD ML20-419A 493.4 402.42 402.97 0.55 1.58 25.6 0.61 2.85 Skarn Composite 1 408.70 421.49 12.73 2.35 39.9 0.93 4.30 Skarn Composite 2 426.88 431.46 4.58 1.48 20.4 0.56 2.61 Skarn Composite 3 472.67 475.00 2.33 12.86 8.9 0.42 13.63 Skarn Composite 4 ML20-464D MLU 423034.7 1985141.9 1572.795 DD ML20-439 504.6 342.09 342.79 0.35 1.28 17.7 0.37 2.09 Skarn Composite 1 347.31 347.82 0.26 8.10 27.2 0.24 8.83 Skarn Composite 2 392.67 395.44 1.39 1.99 6.7 0.89 3.45 Skarn Composite 3 403.57 404.57 0.50 0.73 9.8 0.87 2.21 Skarn Composite 4 427.62 428.14 0.26 1.73 9.3 0.92 3.28 Skarn Composite 5 442.00 443.00 0.50 4.69 0.3 0.01 4.71 Granodiorite 458.00 459.00 0.50 1.80 6.9 0.46 2.60 Skarn Composite 6 465.92 470.05 2.07 14.84 10.3 0.27 15.39 Skarn Composite 7 ML20-465D MLU 423073.3 1985131.2 1578.651 DD ML20-442 502.6 395.27 400.78 4.51 8.61 29.9 2.50 12.86 Skarn Composite 1 408.69 443.09 28.18* 1.36 14.2 1.35 3.64 Skarn Composite 2 450.18 450.74 0.46 2.70 2.1 0.02 2.77 Skarn Composite 3 458.32 466.57 6.76 8.84 23.0 0.98 10.66 Skarn Composite 4 ML20-466D MLU 422788.1 1984915.5 1486.44 DD ML20-435 537.15 No Significant Values ML20-467D MLU 422873.3 1985220.3 1536.255 DD ML20-448 386.4 170.62 172.23 1.48 2.22 57.8 0.05 3.05 Skarn Composite 1 174.54 175.54 0.87 1.84 29.6 0.15 2.46 Skarn Composite 2 302.97 303.53 0.52 1.32 44.9 2.17 5.25 Skarn Composite 3 321.03 329.87 8.14 3.41 62.2 1.88 7.13 Skarn Composite 4 347.64 364.06 15.11 3.79 20.6 1.33 6.12 Skarn Composite 5 ML20-468D MLU 422697.4 1984985.6 1472.548 DD ML20-419A 542.2 434.73 452.19 15.42 4.67 20.4 0.74 6.08 Skarn Composite 1 457.28 475.22 15.84 4.89 44.8 1.67 8.05 Skarn Composite 2 486.10 487.14 0.92 119.89 7.4 0.03 120.03 Skarn Composite 3 ML20-469D MLU 422946.5 1984789.7 1480.73 DD ML20-463 481.05 434.46 435.13 0.66 1.25 20.4 0.37 2.09 Skarn Composite 1 ML20-470D MLU 422873.3 1985220.3 1536.255 DD ML20-448 398.9 168.56 169.09 0.50 1.46 59.8 0.05 2.32 Marble-ISO 285.65 286.39 0.73 3.00 10.3 0.00 3.14 Skarn Composite 1 290.65 291.30 0.64 2.20 1.1 0.00 2.22 Dyke 337.09 342.47 5.33 1.97 7.5 0.93 3.50 Skarn Composite 2 ML20-471D MLU 423073.3 1985131.2 1578.651 DD ML20-442 514.8 378.37 381.45 1.77 0.99 6.5 0.59 1.98 Skarn Composite 1 414.00 415.00 0.57 2.57 0.3 0.00 2.58 Skarn Composite 2 425.00 427.00 1.15 18.02 1.7 0.00 18.05 Skarn Composite 3 434.18 435.00 0.47 7.58 0.3 0.00 7.59 Skarn Composite 4 438.68 439.34 0.38 12.80 4.8 0.00 12.87 Skarn Composite 5 446.70 462.26 8.92* 31.70 27.4 1.17 33.86 Skarn Composite 6 473.55 479.55 3.44 9.05 9.4 0.54 10.01 Granodiorite 484.00 484.63 0.36 3.40 0.7 0.01 3.43 Granodiorite ML20-472D MLU 423034.7 1985141.9 1572.795 DD ML20-439 401.85 326.51 336.21 9.15 1.44 5.2 0.31 1.99 Skarn Composite 1 363.91 366.78 2.85 0.97 16.3 1.81 3.99 Skarn Composite 2 382.01 386.38 4.29 4.23 0.8 0.02 4.27 Skarn Composite 3 ML20-473D MLU 422788.1 1984915.5 1486.438 DD ML20-435 520.75 417.6 446 12.72* 2.34 13.2 1.29 4.51 Skarn Composite 1 484.26 487.06 2.62 3.52 31.5 1.53 6.28 Skarn Composite 2 ML20-474B MLU 422698.4 1984986.9 1472.634 DD ML20-474A 462.95 377.74 381.10 3.36 0.95 6.4 0.58 1.93 Skarn Composite 1 388.34 396.63 8.28 2.60 29.8 1.48 5.29 Skarn Composite 2 414.46 416.46 2.00 20.60 2.3 0.00 20.63 Skarn Composite 3 441.82 442.32 0.50 87.80 11.9 0.00 87.96 Granodiorite ML20-475D MLU 422873.3 1985220.3 1536.255 DD ML20-448 386.4 138.05 138.66 0.55 2.68 10.1 0.03 2.85 Skarn Composite 1 283.97 284.50 0.48 1.27 25.2 0.69 2.66 Skarn Composite 2 290.42 292.62 1.98 0.26 28.3 1.21 2.49 Skarn Composite 3 301.72 305.37 3.28 0.30 33.0 1.52 3.07 Skarn Composite 4 309.00 309.59 0.53 2.01 27.4 0.12 2.54 Skarn Composite 5 351.82 362.00 9.15 8.55 111.0 3.00 14.62 Skarn Composite 6 367.08 367.59 0.46 1.79 9.3 0.15 2.13 Skarn Composite 7 ML20-476 MLU 422958.2 1985048.8 1560.639 CD 359.74 -80.8 524.8 154.00 155.00 0.97 2.28 143.9 0.01 4.16 Skarn Composite 1 390.90 391.40 0.48 4.81 9.1 0.66 5.94 Skarn Composite 2 402.66 426.10 22.61 2.71 38.2 2.18 6.57 Skarn Composite 3 ML20-477D MLU 423073.3 1985131.2 1578.65 DD ML20-442 450.75 407.54 422.62 13.67 2.38 14.4 0.64 3.56 Skarn Composite 1 ML20-478D MLU 423034.7 1985141.9 1572.795 DD ML20-439 395.75 250.68 251.37 0.67 2.10 3.6 0.03 2.20 Skarn Composite 1 334.40 339.49 4.98 1.57 77.0 2.86 7.00 Skarn Composite 2 364.52 374.00 9.27 3.52 24.5 1.89 6.76 Skarn Composite 3 ML20-480D MLU 422946.5 1984789.7 1480.732 DD ML20-463 520.7 441.68 448.80 5.79 10.37 37.2 2.27 14.37 Skarn Composite 1 456.21 468.67 10.79 4.69 51.8 1.96 8.39 Skarn Composite 2 ML20-481D MLU 423034.7 1985141.9 1572.80 DD ML20-439 414.05 377.85 388.19 5.90 4.34 17.7 0.85 5.89 Skarn Composite 1 ML20-482D MLU 423073.3 1985131.2 1578.651 DD ML20-442 487.45 383.53 384.13 0.47 0.26 5.6 1.44 2.56 Skarn Composite 1 390.49 391.47 0.77 8.56 1.5 0.02 8.61 Skarn Composite 2 424.00 445.00 16.55 3.31 10.3 0.75 4.60 Skarn Composite 3 ML20-483D MLU 422873.3 1985220.3 1536.255 DD ML20-448 299.7 138.30 139.03 0.63 2.44 14.9 0.02 2.67 Dike 241.43 242.38 0.54 3.86 96.0 0.84 6.40 Marble 252.00 253.00 0.78 2.20 6.3 0.00 2.28 Skarn Composite 266.00 269.95 3.42 5.36 6.5 0.09 5.59 Dike ML20-483DA MLU 422873.3 1985220.3 1536.26 DD ML20-448 374.20 No Significant Values ML20-484D MLU 422788.1 1984915.5 1486.44 DD ML20-435 502.35 480.92 483.68 2.76 4.91 24.2 1.52 7.58 Skarn Composite 1 ML20-485D MLU 422698.4 1984986.9 1472.63 DD ML20-474A 438.20 368.48 369.32 0.84 0.49 15.5 1.44 2.91 Skarn Composite 1 ML20-486D MLU 422946.5 1984789.7 1480.73 DD ML20-463 468.95 426.49 434.98 8.48 2.04 24.2 0.85 3.66 Skarn Composite 1 ML20-487D MLU 422958.2 1985048.8 1560.64 DD ML20-476 447.75 No Significant Values ML20-488 MLU 423230.4 1985002.2 1563.869 CD 58.9 -59.02 484.85 51.25 51.85 0.60 3.57 84.6 0.10 4.82 Dike 57.53 65.40 7.87 1.93 109.5 0.04 3.41 Bx 393.95 397.29 3.34 5.38 27.8 1.87 8.63 Skarn Composite 1 411.28 412.94 1.66 2.04 23.7 1.17 4.15 Skarn Composite 2 421.62 426.15 4.46 3.85 10.4 0.85 5.31 Skarn Composite 3 439.00 439.80 0.80 5.41 2.5 0.04 5.50 Skarn Composite 4 ML20-490D MLU 422788.1 1984915.5 1486.44 DD ML20-435 514.75 No Significant Values ML20-491D MLU 422698.4 1984986.9 1472.63 DD ML20-474A 425.95 380.31 384.46 3.59 1.97 11.5 0.55 2.97 Skarn Composite 1 ML20-492DA MLU 422958.2 1985048.8 1560.639 DD ML20-476 511.75 404.00 433.34 22.95* 25.46 36.3 0.83 27.21 Skarn Composite 1 453.89 454.43 0.43 2.04 0.8 0.01 2.06 Skarn Composite 2 ML20-493D MLU 423030.1 1985139.6 1572.724 DD ML20-489 426.5 297.88 300.17 2.15 0.29 49.9 1.25 2.86 Skarn Composite 1 375.05 383.00 7.47 3.02 1.3 2.51 7.42 Skarn Composite 2 393.00 402.10 8.55 2.60 0.3 0.08 2.90 Granodiorite 418.40 419.05 0.61 2.13 60.5 1.26 4.87 Granodiorite 423.00 424.00 0.94 2.71 0.6 0.01 2.74 Granodiorite ML20-494D MLU 422946.5 1984789.7 1480.73 DD ML20-463 541.90 486.34 499.16 10.37 0.84 28.2 0.80 2.43 Skarn Composite 1 ML20-495D MLU 422873.3 1985220.3 1536.255 DD ML20-448 429.65 178.29 180.63 1.47 2.66 12.9 0.05 2.90 Marble 189.32 190.06 0.46 1.00 51.3 0.87 3.02 ISO 294.42 295.20 0.53 0.31 30.9 1.09 2.39 Skarn Composite 1 375.05 375.68 0.43 1.60 5.3 0.80 2.90 Skarn Composite 2 383.99 386.27 1.55 6.92 10.1 1.14 8.82 Skarn Composite 3 393.00 394.16 0.79 1.49 7.0 0.59 2.49 Skarn Composite 4 ML20-496D MLU 423030.1 1985139.6 1572.724 DD ML20-489 469 315.34 318.47 2.56 3.01 15.0 0.57 4.09 Skarn 377.32 377.88 0.46 1.35 52.2 0.93 3.46 Dike 430.00 434.00 3.28 2.10 0.6 0.01 2.12 Granodiorite ML20-497D MLU 422698.4 1984986.9 1472.63 DD ML20-474A 325.70 No Significant Values ML20-497DA MLU 422698.4 1984986.9 1472.63 DD ML20-474A 465.55 No Significant Values ML20-498DA MLU 423230.4 1985002.2 1563.87 DD ML20-488 462.95 435.21 436.82 1.61 5.52 38.0 1.76 8.74 Skarn Composite 1 ML20-499D MLU 422788.1 1984915.5 1486.44 DD ML20-435 510.75 353.00 353.68 0.65 3.57 1.6 0.03 3.65 Marble ML20-500 MLU 422873.0 1985219.6 1536.238 CD 56.19 -60 401.4 137.98 140.66 2.55 1.69 39.4 0.47 2.92 ISO 145.10 146.10 0.95 1.17 64.0 0.29 2.44 ISO 187.58 188.44 0.82 2.36 5.4 0.01 2.44 Skarn Composite 1 198.66 205.26 6.28 1.64 16.0 0.01 1.86 Skarn Composite 2 342.94 343.94 0.95 4.95 23.1 0.01 5.25 Skarn Composite 3 ML20-501D MLU 423030.1 1985139.6 1572.72 DD ML20-489 407.20 352.90 359.94 7.04 5.38 23.1 0.55 6.53 Dike -Skarn ML20-502DA MLU 422958.2 1985048.8 1560.64 DD ML20-476 460.55 449.85 450.41 0.50 2.91 1.8 0.01 2.94 Dike ML20-504D MLU 423030.1 1985139.6 1572.724 DD ML20-489 414.1 312.03 313.03 0.68 3.19 5.6 0.02 3.30 Skarn Composite 1 315.24 316.08 0.57 0.33 37.6 0.87 2.16 Skarn Composite 2 Notes to Drilling Result Table: 1. “D” in the drill hole number (“BH ID”) indicates a directionally-drilled hole, off a ‘mother’ drill hole. “DA” denotes a bypass hole from the principal hole 2. Intersections are reported as true thickness, based on current geological understanding of the mineralization 3. * reflects less than 100% recovery 4. The gold equivalent grade calculation is as follows: AuEq. = Au (g/t) + Cu % *(77.16/49.83) + Ag (g/t) * (0.64/49.83).; assumes 100% metal recoveries; metal prices used were: gold = US$1,550/oz, silver = US$20.00/oz, & copper = US$3.50/lb

















