 

Aurora Mobile Partners with China's online afterschool education leader, Zuoyebang, to Promote Quality Growth of its Online Education App

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 11:00  |  48   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Zuoyebang Education Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (“Zuoyebang”). Leveraging the strengths of both companies, Aurora Mobile will facilitate digital upgrading and smart operation analytics to complement Zuoyebang’s operational expertise. At the same time, both parties have plans to jointly promote the quality development of the online education sector to make premium education more accessible to students in China.

As a leader in China's online afterschool education sector, Zuoyebang’s APP has been activated on more than 800 million registered user devices, which gives an estimate that for every ten children in China, seven have downloaded and used the APP. As one of the most popular apps in the education category, Zuoyebang has 170 million monthly active users and over 50 million daily active users. As of 2020, Zuoyebang has continued to provide live streaming courses to over 65 million students. Banking on a database of more than 300 million questions to date, Zuoyebang leverages its proprietary big data technology to help students identify the right answers to difficult questions and strengthen their weak areas.

Following last year’s coronavirus health crisis and the government’s call to “suspend school but not learning”, the advantages of this new form of online education has been widely recognized by students and parents. As the education industry continues to evolve to meet accelerating demand, there is a need for Zuoyebang and other top online education platforms to lead the way for quality development. To stand out from intense competition, online education companies are especially dependent on digital upgrades, improving operations and strengthening their organizational capabilities.

Through this partnership, Aurora Mobile will provide its artificial intelligence-driven and machine learning-based operational analytics services to help Zuoyebang enhance its intelligent operation capabilities and improve its operational efficiency. Both companies have shown full confidence in the success of the collaboration and will jointly explore more opportunities in the online education sector.

Seite 1 von 3


Aurora Mobile (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aurora Mobile Partners with China's online afterschool education leader, Zuoyebang, to Promote Quality Growth of its Online Education App SHENZHEN, China, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Embrace the Unexpected: Kolab Project Launches First Cannabis Concentrate with 232 Series Diamonds
Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately C$11.5 Million
II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
Appliqate’s Hybrid event company ELEV8 Dives into The Future of Digital Assets with Michael ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with Koolearn to Empower AI-driven Marketing and Enhance E-Learning for an Online Education Platform
18.03.21
Aurora Mobile Limited Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
15.03.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with BitDeer, the World's Leading Crypto Currency Mining Service Platform, to Strengthen Digital Asset Mining Services
11.03.21
Aurora Mobile’s JVerification Service Crosses the 1,000 Paid Developer Milestone!
09.03.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with SAIC-GM-Wuling to Drive Digital Marketing Transformation
05.03.21
Aurora to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 18, 2021
04.03.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with Segway-Ninebot to Promote Smart Mobility Services for Personal Electric Transportation
02.03.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with The Trade Desk to Provide Strong Support For Digital Advertising
26.02.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with FARFETCH to Empower Global Fashion E-commerce Platform with AI Retail Technology