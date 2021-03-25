DGAP-Adhoc The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG determines terms of Convertible Bond 2021/2024
DGAP-Ad-hoc: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
The subscription offer for the Convertible Bond 2021/2014 was published in the Federal Gazette on March 17, 2021. Thereafter, the Company's shareholders can exercise their subscription rights via their custodian bank at the subscription agent during normal business hours until March 31, 2021, 24:00 hrs. Subscription rights not exercised in due time will expire without replacement.
