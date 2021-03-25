DGAP-Ad-hoc: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action

The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG determines terms of Convertible Bond 2021/2024



25-March-2021 / 11:56 CET/CEST

Berlin, March 25, 2021 - The Management Board of The Social Chain AG (WKN: A1YC99, ISIN: DE000A1YC996, Ticker: PU11) ("Company") has, with the consent of the Company's Supervisory Board, determined the initial conversion price, the initial conversion premium and the interest rate of the Convertible Bond 2021/2024 on the basis of a Market Sounding conducted by the Lead Manager. The initial conversion price of the Convertible Bond 2021/2024 is EUR 32.50, which corresponds to an initial conversion premium of 13.74 % above the reference share price of EUR 28.70. The reference share price is the closing price of the Company's share in Xetra trading on March 24, 2021. The interest rate of the Convertible Bond 2021/2024 is 5,75 % per annum. The Management Board had, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, resolved to issue the Convertible Bond 2021/2014 in the aggregate nominal amount of up to EUR 25,000,000.00 on March 16, 2021.

The subscription offer for the Convertible Bond 2021/2014 was published in the Federal Gazette on March 17, 2021. Thereafter, the Company's shareholders can exercise their subscription rights via their custodian bank at the subscription agent during normal business hours until March 31, 2021, 24:00 hrs. Subscription rights not exercised in due time will expire without replacement.