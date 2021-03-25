 

Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi recalled the CEO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 12:44  |  41   |   |   

Today, on the 25th of March 2021, the Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi resolved to recall Karl Heino Brookes from the position of the member of the Management Board with the effective date as from 31 March 2021. Mr Brookes was appointed as a Management Board member in March 2014 and subsequently became CEO and Chairman of the Management Board with effect from 1 June 2014. Recalling of Mr Brookes from the Management Board is related to the sale of shares held by United Utilities (Tallinn) B.V. in the company to the City of Tallinn and OÜ Utilitas.

Said Mr Brookes: “It has been a pleasure and an honor to manage AS Tallinna Vesi for the last 7 years and I would like to thank the Supervisory Council for their continued trust and support throughout this period. I would also like to wish the City of Tallinn and Utilitas all the very best for the future.”

Said Chairman of the Supervisory Council, Mr. Simon Gardiner: “I would like to thank Karl on behalf of the Supervisory Council for his outstanding leadership and contribution to the operational progress of AS Tallinna Vesi and for developing a strong and talented leadership team beneath him. He leaves the company in a strong position.”

The Management Board will continue with two members Kristi Ojakäär and Aleksandr Timofejev. The resolution to elect an additional member of the Management Board will be made by the new composition of AS Tallinna Vesi’s Supervisory Council after the completion of the sale of the shareholding of United Utilities (Tallinn) B.V. The parties to the share sale agreement intend to complete the transaction on 31/03/2021.

See also the previous stock notices on the following links:

Contemplated changes in substantial shareholding (omxgroup.com)
CORRECTION: Contemplated changes in substantial shareholding (omxgroup.com)
Entry into force of the share sale agreement between OÜ Utilitas and the shareholders with substantial shareholding in AS Tallinna Vesi (omxgroup.com)
Competition Authority granted the City of Tallinn and OÜ Utilitas the permission to exercise joint dominant influence over AS Tallinna Vesi (omxgroup.com)

Laura Korjus
AS Tallinna Vesi
Head of Communications
(+372) 62 62 271
laura.korjus@tvesi.ee



Tallinna Vesi (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi recalled the CEO Today, on the 25th of March 2021, the Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi resolved to recall Karl Heino Brookes from the position of the member of the Management Board with the effective date as from 31 March 2021. Mr Brookes was appointed as a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately C$11.5 Million
Director/PDMR Shareholding
II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
Appliqate’s Hybrid event company ELEV8 Dives into The Future of Digital Assets with Michael ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Adoption of resolutions by shareholders of AS Tallinna Vesi without convening a general meeting
09.03.21
Competition Authority granted the City of Tallinn and OÜ Utilitas the permission to exercise joint dominant influence over AS Tallinna Vesi

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
66
Tallinna Vesi - estnischer Wasserversorger